Bulletin Board For January 19, 2018

General Interest

Masses for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 11 a.m., Sundays, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh, ASL interpreter and assisted listening devices available, for information contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000; 5 p.m., Saturdays, St. Ferdinand, Ferdinand, interpreted Mass for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Saint John’s Bible on display at Saint Meinrad, Jan 12 – Feb 3, Scholar Shop bookstore, Newman Hall, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; hours are Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; commissioned in 1998 by the Benedictine abbey in Collegeville, Minn., The Saint John’s Bible remains the first handwritten and illuminated Bible created in more than 500 years; free and open to the public; parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots; for more information call 812-357-6808.

Dinners / Festivals

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Jan 21; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, coleslaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out, adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Divine Mercy Christian Mothers Confraternity Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 8am – noon, Jan 28, Divine Mercy Parish Center, St. Anthony Campus; “all you care to eat” breakfast of eggs, grilled sausage, pancakes, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice; cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4-12; children 3 and younger eat free; tickets available at the door.

Sts. Peter and Paul Outreach Committee Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Jan 28, Sts. Peter and Paul School cafeteria, Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, dumplings, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink; adults $9, children 10 and under $4.50, carry outs available; donations of non-perishable items will be collected at the door for the Lord’s pantry.

Fat Sunday Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 11, St. Anthony Church cafeteria, Evansville; sponsored by the A-men’s Club; $7 includes all you can eat biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit; coffee, milk or juice included; children 8 and under free; for more information call 812-431-3133.

Saint Wendel Ladies’ Club Valentine Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Feb 11, Saint Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; serving whole hog sausage, pancakes or French toast casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup and beverage; $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, children four and under free; lucky heart draw; please join us for a great-tasting breakfast!

Fundraisers

St. Philip Church annual Sausage Sale, Jan 20-21, pick up after 4:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, bulk sausage, links, smoked links, brats, liver sausage and soup bones available on a first come first served basis.

St. Philip School Benefit, 5:30 – 11 p.m., Jan 27, St. Philip Parish, Mount Vernon; craft beer tasting, entertainment by Joe Greulich and the Haywire band; tickets $25 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, beer and soft drinks; must be 21 or older to enter; tickets can be purchased at St. Philip School and Parish offices, St. Philip’s Inn and Weinzapfel’s Tavern; for more information call 985-2275.

Casino Night at Holy Cross, 5-11 p.m., Jan 27, Holy Cross Cafeteria, Fort Branch; free admission; Texas Hold’em Tournament, 5 card straight-up, paddlewheel, ½ pot, blackjack, silent/Chinese auction, bingo and more; chicken and BBQ dinners available; must be 21 to enter; call 812-753-3548 for reservations.

Saint Wendel Trivia Night, Feb 3,doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet opens at 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Wendel Hall, Saint Wendel School; teams up to 8 people; $35 per person; prizes, raffles, DJ; reservations due by Jan 19; call 812-454-4193 for more information.

St. john the Baptist Mother to Mother Consignment Sale, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 10, St. john the Baptist School Gym, Newburgh; $1 admission, children’s clothing from preemie to junior sizes, boys and girls, usable for spring and summer, toys, bedding, furniture, maternity clothes, strollers, and much more; after 11 a.m. select items ½ off; for safety reasons, no strollers/car seats and no children under 12 admitted into the sale; infants in soft carriers only; interested sellers can visit www.mother2mothersale.org for more information.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Prep, Feb 16-17, for engaged couples looking for a marriage preparation program; for details call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/marriage-preparation.html.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Creation Care Conference, 9 a.m. – noon, Jan 20, Aldersgate Methodist Church, Evansville; Pope Francis has encouraged us to join with all people to heal our common home, the earth, and ensure its health for all future generations; speakers include Dr. Ben Brabson, I.U. professor emeritus, and panel of local religious leaders offering a message of hope; breakout sessions on solar energy, planting native plants, protecting our pollinators and church environmental activitsm; sponsored by Tri-State Creation Care; there is no cost and all are welcome; registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Contemplative Weekend, Feb 9-11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; slow down, catch your breath, find your calm; weekend allows personal time to journey with God and self; spiritual direction available; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Family Life Conference, 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Feb 10, Washington High School Auditorium, Washington; presented by the parishes of Our Lady of Hope, Washington and St. Peter, Montgomery; keynote speakers Robert Rogers and Jon Leonetti; tickets $25 couples, $15 singles early bird rate; $30 couples, $20 singles at the door; for more information call 812-254-2883 or visit www.ccwash.org.

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, 6:30 p.m., Feb 16 – 7 p.m., Feb 17, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; brewery owners Vince Luecke and Andy Hedinger will share beer history and reflections, participants will sample beers and make craft beer; cost is $235, including meals, abundant beer sampling and lodging at Kordes hall; commuter cost $175; for more information or to register contact Luecke at 812-719-2301 or email kordes@thedome.org or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spring Women’s Retreat: Martha and Mary, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; theme is “Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us;” during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of the Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

An Adult Understanding of the Four Last Things: Heaven, hell, Judgment and Purgatory; 10 a.m. – noon, Jan 20, Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; talk presented by Fr. John mark Ettensohn addressing our biggest questions about the journey of life; cost is $20, pre-registration is required at snows.org/programs or call 618-394-6270.

Jesus the Bridegroom – Evening with an Ursuline, 5-6:30 p.m., Feb 6, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; dinner and presentation by Ursuline Sister Pat Rhoten will study the ancient Jewish marriage rites and what is promised in the heavenly Eucharistic banquet; cost is $20; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Faith Book Study, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Feb 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Coming Soon: Unlocking the Book of Revelation and Applying its Lessons Today” is the focus of a new monthly book study; led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org; subsequent meeting dates: Mar 8, Apr 12, May 10, June 14, Aug 9, Sep 13, Oct 11, Nov 8, Dec 13.

Oblates of the Sisters of St. Benedict Meeting, 1-3 p.m., Jan 20, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; anyone who would like to become a more spiritual person is invited to attend and learn more about the Oblates; for more information contact Sister Brenda Engleman at 812-367-1411 or email at bengleman@thedome.org.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Feb 13, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2018 gatherings will focus on “That All May be One”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you are looking for childcare for these evenings, please call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Support Groups

Mother to Mother Group meets twice per month on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. during the academic year, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; mission is to provide an intimate, safe atmosphere where women come and find instruction, encouragement, prayer time and friendship; we offer speakers on a wide range of parenting and spiritual topics; child care is provided; for more information visit www.sjbnewburgh.org/Mother-to-Mother.

Workshops

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30-8 p.m., nine week class starting Feb 1, Resurrection Catholic School, Evansville; babysitting available; class materials are $95; for more information contact Jan Barnes at 812-431-7942.

Youth and Young Adult

TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) #100, Feb 17-19, St. Mary Parish, Ireland; three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; candidates can expect to meet others from all areas of the Diocese, find how God fits in your life and encounter the Risen Jesus Christ. You will have time to reflect on your life, ideas, hopes and dreams away from home, school and/or work. You can find an application and more information at www.switec.org.

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 2-4, Catholic Center, Evansville; sponsored by the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting; for registration information contact Joe Dickinson at 812-853-3278 or joerdickinson@gmail.com.