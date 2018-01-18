Catholic Schools Celebrate National School Choice Week

Diocese of Evansville Catholic school administrators gather with members of the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office to show their support for National School Choice Week, which is Jan. 21-27. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

The Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools will join other schools, organizations, and individuals from across the country to celebrate National School Choice Week 2018. NSCW will be celebrated Jan. 21-27 this year. The celebration is to raise awareness of K-12 education options for children and families.

Every child deserves an effective, rigorous and inspiring education. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and children should have the opportunities to achieve their own American dreams. School choice means giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children. Research shows that when parents are empowered to choose the education environments that they believe work best for their children, students are more likely to succeed and graduate from high school. That is because every child is unique, and students thrive when they are matched with learning environments that meet their individual needs.

According to Andrew Campanella, NSCW President, the exponential growth of National School Choice Week, which began in 2011, tracks closely with the growth in public interest in, as well as support and demand for, K-12 educational opportunity. From 150 events in 2011 to 21,000 in 2017, NSCW has quickly become the world’s largest education related public awareness effort.

Hoosier families are blessed to have school choice through Indiana’s School Choice Scholarship Program. Indiana is committed to providing all children access to quality educational opportunities. The scholarship program, commonly referred to as the voucher program, provides scholarships to eligible Indiana students to offset tuition costs at participating schools. Students must satisfy both household income requirements and student eligibility criteria to qualify. To learn more about school choice, vouchers, and/or NSCW, visit your local Catholic school or go to our website http://www.evdio.org/catholic-schools.html .

Catholic schools within the Diocese of Evansville will be inviting all prospective parents and students to our annual open house, “Come and See” on Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5-7 pm local time. Go to http://www.evdiocomeandsee.org to locate the Catholic school in your area. Parents have a choice in their child’s education – consider a Catholic school for your child!