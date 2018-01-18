Holy Redeemer Rejoices In Additional Payments

As The Message reported in its Jan. 5 issue, Evansville’s Holy Redeemer Parish recently paid off mortgage debt for its 2003-built, 32,000-square-foot addition to the Mill Street campus on the city’s North Side. On Dec. 21, 2017, Pastor Father Jason Gries and current parish Finance Commission Chair Jeff Wilmes presented a check for more than $55,000 to Diocese of Evansville Treasurer Bob Cox to pay off the mortgage in full.

But wait … there’s more.

On Dec. 31, following the weekly 9 a.m. Mass at Holy Redeemer, Father Jason invited those in attendance to join him and other members of the parish family for a “Big, Happy, Wonderful Announcement.” People flooded into the school cafeteria to join Father Gries, current and former members of the finance council, leadership from previous campaigns and other members of the parish family for a toast of sparkling grape juice.

Father Gries announced the mortgage payoff and proposed a toast; but he asked everyone to save a bit of their juice for a second toast. Puzzled looks filled the room.

Father Gries and parish staff had been touting the big announcement since before Christmas. Parishioners saw reminders on the marquee in front of the church, the TV screens in the narthex, in Fr. Gries’ bulletin article, the e-newsletter, the parish-wide email and announcements before Masses. Many parishioners ventured a guess at what the announcement might be, but the entire staff was tight-lipped.

Father Gries reminded everyone that the parish still owed more than $250,000 in debt – which had become known around the parish as “credit card debt” (although no credit cards were involved).

He announced joyfully that because of the generous, planned stewardship of three parishioners, Holy Redeemer received more than $200,000 just before Christmas. He explained that parishioner Eileen Hupfer had given $45,000 in memory of her husband Harold, who died in February 2017. And Ed and Leona Sammet, who died within 4 1/2 weeks of one another in May and June 2017, had left $158,000 to the parish.

Plans had been in the works for the first big announcement for some time because parish staff had seen that paying off the debt before Christmas was possible. Father Gries and Wilmes returned to the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Center on Jan. 3 to present the second check – more than $200,000 – to Cox.

There were plenty of oohs and aahs because the crowd was stunned by the news, and even more applause and celebration welcomed the second toast. This included the parish staff who only knew about the mortgage debt payment. Father Gries noted that Holy Redeemer is now within $53,000 of being totally debt free.

He concluded with a prayer thanking God for the faithful perseverance of the Holy Redeemer family and the generous stewardship of those who gave a great Christmas gift to the parish. After the prayer, he invited those who wanted to brave the cold to come out for some fireworks to celebrate. Whistlers, a fountain of colored sparks and several booming mortars were seen and heard to end the Big, Happy, Wonderful Announcement.

Many parishioners lingered afterward. Children ran around looking for more sparkling grape juice as the adults continued to speak about the great news that they had just heard. After so many years, the good news was certainly welcomed and celebrated.

Background

In the early 2000s, Holy Redeemer launched the “Forward in Faith” campaign with a goal of $4 million to fund the 32,000-square-foot addition, which was completed in 2003. It provided offices, additional meeting rooms, additional classrooms, computer and science labs, and a media center. The campaign did not fully fund the project, however, which led to the mortgage debt.

Former Holy Redeemer Pastor Father Paul Ferguson led a great effort with the “Connected In Faith Campaign,” which began in January 2013. The campaign focused on generating funds to pay off the remaining original debt and a little more debt that had accrued – a total of slightly more than $2.2 million. Ending three years later, the highly successful campaign realized nearly $1.7 million.

Father Gries arrived in January of 2016, and he spearheaded efforts to continue paying down of the debt through a monthly second collection. In just under two years, Holy Redeemer parishioners contributed enough to pay off approximately $500,000 of the remaining debt, which enabled Father Gries to proclaim that "Holy Redeemer Parish is mortgage-debt free!"