Blessing Ceremony Held For St. Vincent Happy Wheels Cart

By

Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell, left front, Mission Leader at St. Vincent Health Care, leads a blessing of staff and volunteers during the blessing of the Ronald McDonald House Happy Wheels Cart. The Message photo by Trisha Hannon Smith

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley recently donated a Happy Wheels Cart to the St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children. A blessing ceremony was held on January 9 at the pediatric unit of St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. A blessing of the cart, staff and volunteers was led by Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell, Mission Leader at St. Vincent Health Care.

Farrah Allen, Transport Coordinator at St. Vincent Hospital, greeted the crowd of employees, volunteers and guests. “The Happy Wheels cart is more than just a cart in that it provides comfort to families going through challenging times. Plus, it brings smiles to kids faces.”

The cart, handcrafted by Mike Gilles, is designed to support families with hospitalized children. Volunteers stroll the hallways with the cart and provide comfort items as parents focus on their children. It serves as an extension of the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

“Comfort, care, compassion and a little bit of happy...that’s what we hope to bring to all of the children and families that we serve with this cart,” Theresa Floyd-Maas, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House, said. “If we can distract those kids for a minute from what they’re going through, or offer a mom or dad a warm, comforting cup of coffee or hot chocolate and just bring a little smile to their face, that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s all about keeping parents close.”

Michelle Musgrave, Administrator at St. Vincent Hospital for Women and Children, reminded the attendees that despite their best efforts, not all families in need can be served at the Ronald McDonald House due to space restrictions and a waiting list for families. “We are fortunate that we have the Ronald McDonald House located on our campus, but not all parents and families and children can go there. This is an extension of the House. Thanks to all the volunteers and people at the House who made it possible.”

The cart includes items for children and their families, such as complimentary coffee, juice boxes, snacks, coloring books, small toys, toiletries and other items. These small tokens from the happy Wheels Cart provide simple reminders to the families that the St. Vincent staff supports them during a challenging time.

To donate items for the Happy Wheels cart or to volunteer, contact the Ronald McDonald House at 812-402-7642.