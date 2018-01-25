SOURCE SUMMIT Retreats Set For March 16-18

The 2018 SOURCE SUMMIT Retreats – one for young people and one for adults – are scheduled for March 16-18 at Mater Dei High School and Corpus Christi Parish, both on Evansville’s west side.

Mater Dei High School will host the retreat for youth and young adults (ages 13-24), which will run Marcy 16-18. Corpus Christi will host the adult retreat on March 17. Information and registration forms are available online at www.sourcesummitevansville.org.

Presenters this year include traveling worship leader and speaker Chris Bray, Franciscan Sister Bernadette of the charismatic community Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ, author Nic Davidson and members of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal. Father Jerry Pratt, associate pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, will participate, and Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate Mass.

About SOURCE SUMMIT

The SOURCE SUMMIT Retreat is a Eucharistic-centered retreat answering the challenge of Pope Francis: "We need to implore his grace daily, asking him to open our cold hearts and shake up our lukewarm and superficial existence. Standing before him with open hearts, letting him look at us, we see that gaze of love…. How good it is to stand before a crucifix or on our knees before the Blessed Sacrament simply to be in his presence! How much good it does us when he once more touches our lives and impels us to share his new life!” – Evangelii Gaudium 264

SOURCE SUMMIT offers the chance for the kind of personal encounter with Jesus that Pope Francis is suggesting; this encounter must be the starting point for evangelization.

SOURCE SUMMIT sticks to the basics. The catholic component (meaning universal or worldwide) is very present during the weekend as religious come from all over the world to minister to our young people and give them a world view of our Church.

More than 200 volunteers come from all over the Diocese of Evansville to make this weekend happen, connecting our young people in a very unique opportunity to grow together to strengthen our local church.

They grow in community in small-group-breakout sessions led by trained facilitators, who help our youth to infuse the gospel message into their relationships and life choices.

You cannot be in the presence of Jesus, especially for an entire weekend, and not be changed.

These young people return to our parishes with a renewed spirit and a closer

relationship with Jesus – ready to further his mission and the mission of his Church.