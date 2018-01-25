What You May Not Know About Catholic Schools

By

Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. More than a theme for the 2018 Catholic Schools Week, held Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, these tenets serve as the foundation for Catholic education in the Diocese of Evansville.

The 26 Catholic schools across the diocese will host a “Come and See” open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 1. Schools will be open to allow the public to tour schools, meet teachers, learn about tuition assistance and ask questions.

As local Catholic School Administrators prepare for this event as part of National Catholic Schools Week, they were presented with a question:

What do you wish people knew about Catholic schools?

Catholic schools are open to families of all faiths

It is a common misconception that one must be Catholic to attend a Catholic school. “A large percentage of our students are non-Catholic, and we find those students, in particular, enjoy learning about the Catholic faith and appreciate the opportunity to grow closer to God each and every day,” said Matt Moore, Principal of Annunciation Catholic School’s Christ the King campus in Evansville.

“Even though many of our kids are not Catholic, our ministry to the community is always our primary concern,” Dan Gilbert, Principal at St. Joseph School in Princeton, added. “The support we receive from our pastor and the Catholic Schools Office helps to make our school a great choice for the community.”

Catholic schools offer specialized programs designed to meet the needs of each learner

Catholic schools receive federal funds to provide resources for students with special needs, including remediation. “Catholic schools serve a wide variety of families and students,” said Dr. Timothy Dickel, President of Mater Dei High School in Evansville. “Approximately 10 percent of students have unique learning needs and receive services from our special education teacher. We try to ensure all students who desire a Mater Dei education receive the opportunity.”

Catholic schools also partner with Marian Educational Outreach, a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Evansville that provides resources and support to all of the schools, and provides opportunities for students with unique learning needs to reach their highest potential while remaining in Catholic schools.

Dr. Marie Williams, Principal at Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, said that Catholic schools provide programs that give students the tools to become compassionate and ethical leaders and workers. “Catholic schools are committed to forming good stewards and supporting all students in using their gifts for the honor and glory of God.”

Catholic schools are affordable; tuition assistance is available

“I wish people knew that our Catholic schools offer tons of tuition-assistance opportunities,” said Hallie Scheu, Principal at St. Wendel Catholic School in St. Wendel. “Catholic Education is affordable for all.”

Moore agrees. “We offer several forms of tuition assistance and financial aid for our families. Many families are surprised that the income guidelines to qualify for assistance are so reasonable. We try to do everything we can to make sure that a family that desires a Catholic education for their children can receive one.”

Catholic schools foster ‘one family in Christ’

In the Catholic Schools, spiritual growth is valued hand-in-hand with academic excellence. “I wish people knew, or I guess felt, the true family feel of a Catholic School,” said Tyler Lemen, Principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper. “I am sure any school, whether Catholic or not, would say that they are a family, but a "family" connected in faith is something that truly cannot be matched.”

“(It’s a) true family atmosphere that we have in our Catholic Schools,” said Angie Johnson, principal of St. James School in Haubstadt. “We pull together and support each other in the good times and bad, whether it be a service project, fundraiser, educational need, or a personal struggle of one of our students, staff members, or families.”

“Catholic schools are so much more than just schools,” said Elizabeth Flatt, Principal at St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh. “They are truly a family rooted in faith. Being able to pray with our teachers, students, and parents is such a blessing!”

Catholic schools employ dedicated faculty and staff

Gilbert wishes more people knew about the dedication of the people who work in the Catholic schools. “They are some of the most dedicated and caring people I have ever met in my 40 years in the field of education,” he said. “The staff go the extra mile to do what is best for the kids and never complain about having to stay late or miss a plan period. We all work together to provide great experiences for kids.”

Johnson agrees. “Through others, you feel the true presence of God daily; and those who work in our schools view their work as a mission or ministry, not just a job. We truly are ‘Called to Serve,’” Johnson said.

Catholic schools: ‘Come and See’

School administrators hope that, on Feb. 1, the public will come and experience for themselves what Catholic Schools provide.

“There has never been a greater need for Catholic schools,” Reitz Memorial High School Principal Dr. Marie Williams states. “The challenges that face us in 2018, and are likely to face us in the future, can be overwhelming. Individuals need strong faith and that is best nurtured in a faith community.”

“Our community cares deeply about their children's success, and we work together to raise our children, mold them in the faith, develop their self-confidence and teach them the skills they will need to live enriched, fulfilling lives as adults,” said Hank Carley, Principal at St. Benedict Cathedral School in Evansville. “Being surrounded by people who share the same core values and beliefs and are willing to make personal sacrifices for the betterment of one another brings about a sense of comfort, peace and excitement that I wish everyone could experience.”

For more information about the diocesan-wide Catholic schools open house, visit http://www.evdio.org/come-and-see.html.