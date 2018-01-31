Around The Diocese For Feb. 2, 2018

Happy birthday!

Joan Fredrich, principal at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on February 7.

Father Eugene Schroeder, pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County, celebrates his birthday on February 7.

Father James Sauer, administrator of St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, celebrates his birthday on February 8.

Father Benny Alikandayil Chacko, pastor at Sts. Mary and John Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on February 11.

Lori Stoltz, parish catechetical leader at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oakland City, celebrates her birthday on February 11.

Lisa Popham, assistant principal at Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on February 12.

Father Raymond Brenner, dean of the East Deanery, celebrates his birthday on February 12.

Father Ron Zgunda, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on February 12.





Happy anniversary!

Deacon Cyril Will, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on February 10, 1990.

Deacon Thomas Holsworth, deacon at St. Mary Parish in Huntingburg, was ordained on February 10, 1990.

Congratulations!

Congratulations to Susan Milligan who recently passed her Licensed Clinical Social Worker exam. Milligan serves as the Coordinator of Family Services Counseling for Catholic Charities. Four full-time staff persons at Catholic Charities offer individual, family, marital and school counseling in Vincennes, Jasper and Evansville. Milligan offers outpatient therapeutic counseling in the Evansville office and has a certificate to provide trauma counseling.