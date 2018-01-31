Bulletin Board For Feb. 2, 2018

By

General Interest

Lenten Lectures with Father Donald Dilger, Sunday readings, Lives of Saints, Church History; 7-9 p.m., Wednesdays; Feb 14, 21, 28; Mar 7, 14, 21; Resurrection School, Evansville; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Thursdays; Feb 8, 15, 22; Mar 8, 15, 22; Catholic Center, Evansville; textbook: Bible; tuition $35.

Exhibit of dimensional art by Curtis Uebelhor; through Feb 20, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; Uebelhor works with found or discarded objects or surplus bits and pieces to furnish wry commentary on social issues such as education or the environment; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

Mass in English and ASL, every Sunday, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; every Saturday, 5 p.m., St. Ferdinand, Ferdinand; Assisted Hearing Devices available in back; for more information please call 812-604-0246.

Dinners / Dances

Sweetheart Sock Hop, Feb 10, River Bend Association, 2201 W. Franklin St., Evansville; music, dinner, drinks, auction items, door prizes and more; proceeds will support Ozanam Family Shelter; cash sponsorships and donations are needed; tickets are $10 per person; attendees are also asked to bring a pair of socks for the residents; for more information or for tickets email HelpOzanam@gmail.com or call 812-422-2214 (Option 2).

Fat Sunday Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 11, St. Anthony Church cafeteria, Evansville; sponsored by the A-men’s Club; $7 includes all you can eat biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit; coffee, milk or juice included; children 8 and under free; for more information call 812-431-3133.

Saint Wendel Ladies’ Club Valentine Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Feb 11, Saint Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; serving whole hog sausage, pancakes or French toast casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup and beverage; $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, children four and under free; lucky heart draw; please join us for a great-tasting breakfast!

Fundraisers

8th Annual Haubstadt Knights of Columbus Craft Beer Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Feb 9, CT at K of C Hall, 117 S. Main St, Haubstadt; 20 different craft beers available including wheats, IPAs, Porters, Stouts, Browns, Pilsner, Lagers, Fruity, Ciders and Ambers; $10 bottomless cup; sandwiches and snacks available; free admission; all are welcome; must be 21 yrs of age to enter.

St. john the Baptist Mother to Mother Consignment Sale, 8 a.m. – noon, Feb 10, St. john the Baptist School Gym, Newburgh; $1 admission, children’s clothing from preemie to junior sizes, boys and girls, usable for spring and summer, toys, bedding, furniture, maternity clothes, strollers, and much more; after 11 a.m. select items ½ off; for safety reasons, no strollers/car seats and no children under 12 admitted into the sale; infants in soft carriers only; interested sellers can visit www.mother2mothersale.org for more information.

Sisters of Providence Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Feb 17-19, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, Bibles, gardening, history, novels, children’s books, and more; items are not pre-priced, but freewill donations accepted; Linden Leaf Gifts will conduct a clearance sale during the sale; all proceeds benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries; for more information call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

St. James PTA Annual Card Party, doors open 12 p.m., card part starts 1 p.m., Feb 25, Madden Hall, Haubstadt; door prizes, Chinese auction, raffle, bake sale; sandwiches, chips and drinks will be served; admission $6; proceeds benefit the St. James PTA; for reservations call Carrie Kissel at 812-306-5947 or email c_kissel1@hotmail.com.

Health

Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Feb 4, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; Holy Rosary Health Ministry Team will host a Wellness Fair offering free wellness information and screenings; refreshments served; for more information call 812-477-8923.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Prep, Feb 16-17, for engaged couples looking for a marriage preparation program; for details call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/marriage-preparation.html.

You Can Help Your Marriage - Do you feel alone? Are you frustrated or angry with each other? Do you wonder if your marriage might end? Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. For more than 30 years, the program has helped hundreds of thousands of couples heal their hurting marriages. To learn more about the program or to register for the Feb 23-25 weekend and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit the website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org. You can also email RetrouInday@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Contemplative Weekend, Feb 9-11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; slow down, catch your breath, find your calm; weekend allows personal time to journey with God and self; spiritual direction available; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Retreat for Busy Catholic Moms, 6:30 p.m., Feb 9 through 1:30 p.m., Feb 11, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary of the Woods; leave the worries at home and enjoy peace, fun, quiet reflection, spiritual enrichment and sharing wisdom from other mothers; cost is $215 which includes lodging and meals, or $125 without lodging; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org; deadline is Feb 2.

Family Life Conference, 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Feb 10, Washington High School Auditorium, Washington; presented by the parishes of Our Lady of Hope, Washington and St. Peter, Montgomery; keynote speakers Robert Rogers and Jon Leonetti; tickets $25 couples, $15 singles early bird rate; $30 couples, $20 singles at the door; for more information call 812-254-2883 or visit www.ccwash.org.

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, 6:30 p.m., Feb 16 – 7 p.m., Feb 17, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; brewery owners Vince Luecke and Andy Hedinger will share beer history and reflections, participants will sample beers and make craft beer; cost is $235, including meals, abundant beer sampling and lodging at Kordes hall; commuter cost $175; for more information or to register contact Luecke at 812-719-2301 or email kordes@thedome.org or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Light of the World retreat, Feb 16-19, Saint Joseph Parish, Jasper; The Light of the World evangelization ministry was created to reach out to all members of a parish from the seekers to those who are far along in their faith journey; both men and women may attend the retreat; no overnight accommodations; for more information visit www.saintjosephjasper.org or call Pam at 812-482-1805 ext 211.

Indiana Holy Family Catholic Conference, Feb 24, Kokomo High School, Kokomo; programs for all ages children through adult; for more information visit www.holyfamilyconference.org or call 765-865-9964.

Daughters of Charity Online Lenten Retreat, Feb 25-Mar 1; meet with a sister on Skype or by phone to reflect and ask questions about discerning religious life; walk through tools and materials with a retreat director and pray with us on your own time; open to single Catholic women ages 18-40; for more information contact Sister Virginia Ann Brooks, D.C. at sistervirginiaann.brooks@doc.org or call 812-963-7559.

Young Women LEAD Conference, March 7, Vincennes University Jasper Campus and the Jasper Arts Center; free all-day conference for local high school girls in 9-12 grades living in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer Counties; focused on girls leadership, education and develop; register at www.youngwomenlead.com; open to the first 475 registrants.

Spring Women’s Retreat: Martha and Mary, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; theme is “Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us;” during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of the Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Jesus the Bridegroom – Evening with an Ursuline, 5-6:30 p.m., Feb 6, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; dinner and presentation by Ursuline Sister Pat Rhoten will study the ancient Jewish marriage rites and what is promised in the heavenly Eucharistic banquet; cost is $20; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Faith Book Study, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Feb 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Coming Soon: Unlocking the Book of Revelation and Applying its Lessons Today” is the focus of a new monthly book study; led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org; subsequent meeting dates: Mar 8, Apr 12, May 10, June 14, Aug 9, Sep 13, Oct 11, Nov 8, Dec 13.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Feb 13, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2018 gatherings will focus on “That All May be One”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, Feb 20-April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Fr. Henry Kuykendall; cost is $10 for book and $20 for a van to Gethsemane, plus a free will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register please call Deacon Jay Van Hoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Lenten Day of Solitude, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Feb 18, Providence Hall Large Parlor, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; day of quiet, personal reflection and optional group sharing will include opening and closing reflections and a blessing at conclusion; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb 12; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Art for the Soul, Feb 20, 27, Mar 6 and 13, Providence Hall Activity Room at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, 9-11 a.m.; repeated at Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute from 7-9 p.m.; participants may choose either time; deepen your Lenten experience and open yourself to the Spirit with in through art; each session is playful as well as prayerful; cost to attend the series is $50, registration deadline is Feb 13; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you are looking for childcare for these evenings, please call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 3, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul Seton Residence, Evansville; led by spiritual director Jane Knuth; cost is $10 payable day of retreat, includes breakfast and dinner; call 812-423-7842 to register; all are welcome; sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Support Groups

Memorial Hospital Grief Support Series, 5 sessions, 6:30 -8 p.m., Tuesday evenings beginning Feb 20, Memorial Hospital Chapel, Jasper; no fee but reservations required; for more information or reservations call 812-996-0219.

Workshops

Learning to Talk Across Divides, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Feb 17, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop focus is civil discourse and productive conversation techniques; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb 12; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Sign Language Classes, Sundays, 10-11 a.m., Feb 11-April 15, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; $20 adults, $10 children; call 812-490-1000 for more information or to register.

Bread Baking: Sourdough, 1-5 p.m., Feb 24, Saint Mary-of the-Woods; learn various break-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters; cost is $45 and registration deadline is Feb 21; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) #100, Feb 17-19, St. Mary Parish, Ireland; three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; candidates can expect to meet others from all areas of the Diocese, find how God fits in your life and encounter the Risen Jesus Christ. You will have time to reflect on your life, ideas, hopes and dreams away from home, school and/or work. You can find an application and more information at www.switec.org.

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 2-4, Catholic Center, Evansville; sponsored by the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting; for registration information contact Joe Dickinson at 812-853-3278 or joerdickinson@gmail.com.

Save the date – Mission Evansville, all high school youth from incoming eighth graders to graduating seniors are invited, June 17-20; more details coming soon!