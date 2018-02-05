Catholic Schools Week Mass

By

The Message photo by Peewee Vasquez

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, center, stands with seniors from the Diocese of Evansville’s four Catholic high schools just before celebrating the Jan. 30 Catholic Schools Week Mass at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville. With him are Megan Niehaus, left, who attends Rivet High School in Vincennes; Clayton Underhill, who attends Washington Catholic High School in Washington; Michael Boots, who attends Evansville’s Mater Dei High School; and Ah'tahja Hooper, who attends Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville.