Saint Meinrad Day Of Service Planned For Evansville

By

photo courtesy of Saint Meinrad

The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association is hosting its fifth annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service in 12 cities on March 10. In Evansville, the event will be held at St. Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Ave.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for Saint Meinrad alumni, oblates, friends and others to serve their communities – a chance to pray together, socialize together and encourage each other while giving their time and talent to help others.

The event at St. Benedict will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. Work will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, with a break for lunch around noon. Work will resume at 12:30 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Dr. Darren Sroufe will be coordinating the service project.

There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt and lunch courtesy of the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association. You need not be an alumnus of Saint Meinrad to participate.

Volunteers are asked to register by March 1 to ensure an accurate count for lunch and t-shirts.

For more details or to register, visit http://alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/dayofservice or call the Alumni Office at (800) 682-0988.