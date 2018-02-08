Hundreds Participate In Confirmation Spectacular

By

Approximately 300 candidates for Confirmation from across the Diocese of Evansville’s four deaneries participated in the 2018 Confirmation Spectacular – one of the largest ever. St. Joseph Parish in Jasper hosted the Feb. 3 event, and candidates from 19 different parishes attended.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrated Mass to conclude the event, and he talked about faith in Jesus and the opportunities to use it in our lives.

“Faith in Jesus won’t take away our troubles,” he said, “but it will give us new hope. With this faith, our struggles are joined with Jesus and his Cross. (As a result) our suffering can be redemptive for ourselves and others. When we join our lives to Jesus, we can experience God’s love and his saving power here and now.”

Bishop Siegel told the young people that Gods love for them will not take away the suffering and challenges that they will face throughout their lives.

“It’s said that the Cross is easier to wear than to bear,” the bishop said. “When we choose Jesus Christ, we never have to bear (our crosses) alone. May we all choose the way of life, the way of faith, the way of hope and the way of love.”

Deacon Jay VanHooser of St. John the Baptist Parish assisted at Mass, and Diocese of Evansville seminarian Martin Estrada served. Diocesan Director of Worship Matt Miller served as emcee.

Diocesan Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Steve Dabrowski served as host and emcee for the presentations throughout the day.

The Confirmation Spectacular began with a service project organized by the Diocesan Office of Catechesis. Attendees assembled “Blessing Bags” for distribution to the needy across the diocese.

Father Alex Zenthoefer, Pastor of Evansville’s Annunciation Parish and Diocesan Director of Vocations, gave the opening keynote address, “What is Confirmation?” That was followed by two sessions of breakouts that were organized so that attendees could attend different breakouts in each session.

Deacon Mike Siebert delivered the second keynote address, “Sacraments,” which was followed by the closing Mass with Bishop Siegel.

Breakout leaders included Daughter of Charity Sister Virginia Ann Brooks, Estrada, Carol Ann Gaddis of Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, University of Southern Indiana Newman Center Director Chris Hoehn, Kacie Klem of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, Joel Padgett of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight, Deacon Mike Siebert of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine and Hannah Sitzman of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand.

Attendees came from the following parishes: Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; Christ the King, Ferdinand; Divine Mercy, St. Anthony; Good Shepherd, Evansville; Holy Family, Jasper; Our Lady of Hope, Washington; Precious Blood, Jasper; St. Bernard, Rockport; St. Clement, Boonville; St. Francis of Assisi, Dale; St. Francis Xavier, Poseyville; St. Isidore, Celestine; St. John the Evangelist, Loogootee; St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; St. Joseph, Jasper; St. Martin, Chrisney; St. Mary, Huntingburg; St. Peter, Linton; and St. Wendel, St. Wendel.