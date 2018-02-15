Bulletin Board For February 16, 2018

By

General Interest

Saint Meinrad to host Black History Lecture, 7 p.m., Feb 27, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; Dr. Gregory Ellison II will deliver the annual lecture; free and open to the public; for more information call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Exhibit of dimensional art by Curtis Uebelhor; through Feb 20, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; Uebelhor works with found or discarded objects or surplus bits and pieces to furnish wry commentary on social issues such as education or the environment; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

40 days for Life, through March 25, Planned Parenthood office, 125 N. Weinbach Ave, Evansville; spring campaign of prayer, fasting and peaceful witnessing; please consider joining your Evansville friends and choose an hour to walk at the Planned Parenthood office; to check available hours please call 812-602-1626.

Dinners / Dances

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. to ???, Feb 18, 107 S Main St, Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4 and April 8, Holy Cross Parish; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information call 812-753-3548.

All Saints Parish Senior Citizens Gathering, 1 p.m., Feb 20, St. Anthony Cafeteria, 704 N. First Ave., Evansville; join us the third Tuesday each month (September thru May) for fun, dessert and Bingo; new members are always welcome!

Free Reign 2 Dance, 7:30-11:30 p.m., March 3, Saint Wendel Knights of St. John Home, 11714 Winery Rd, Wadesville; featuring the fabulous Free Reign 2, $25 cover, proceeds benefit the Neil Long Memorial Foundation; for more information or to reserve tables for 8 contact Sharon Long at 812-890-3861.

Fundraisers

Sisters of Providence Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Feb 17-19, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, Bibles, gardening, history, novels, children’s books, and more; items are not pre-priced, but freewill donations accepted; Linden Leaf Gifts will conduct a clearance sale during the sale; all proceeds benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries; for more information call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

St. James PTA Annual Card Party, doors open 12 p.m., card part starts 1 p.m., Feb 25, Madden Hall, Haubstadt; door prizes, Chinese auction, raffle, bake sale; sandwiches, chips and drinks will be served; admission $6; proceeds benefit the St. James PTA; for reservations call Carrie Kissel at 812-306-5947.

Health

St. Vincent Free Community Lecture Series, noon to 1 p.m., each Wednesday in February, Cardiac Rehab Classroom at the St. Vincent Center for Advanced Medicine, Evansville; attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch and registration is not required; for more information visit www.StVincentSWIN.org/Classes or call 812-473-2642.

Baby and Me Tobacco Free program, free program conducted at Memorial Family Care, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; program designed to help pregnant women quit smoking; for more information or to enroll, contact Memorial Family Care at 812-996-8460 or visit www.babyandmetobaccofree.org.

Women of the Heartland Event, 9-11:30 a.m., Feb 24, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; topics during this special morning are devoted to women’s health; no admission fee, but donations accepted; anyone who had previously registered for the January event must re-register by Feb 19; all women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening; for more information and to pre-register visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-2352.

Natural Family Planning, intro sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care and NaPro Technology at St. Vincent Hospital, Evansville and Holy Cross in Fort Branch; professional, natural, effective and Catholic information regarding fertility; for class times and locations, please call the above number or go to https://www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

Marriage

You Can Help Your Marriage - Do you feel alone? Are you frustrated or angry with each other? Do you wonder if your marriage might end? Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. For more than 30 years, the program has helped hundreds of thousands of couples heal their hurting marriages. To learn more about the program or to register for the Feb 23-25 weekend and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit the website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org. You can also email RetrouInday@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Indiana Holy Family Catholic Conference, Feb 24, Kokomo High School, Kokomo; programs for all ages children through adult; for more information visit www.holyfamilyconference.org or call 765-865-9964.

Daughters of Charity Online Lenten Retreat, Feb 25-Mar 1; meet with a sister on Skype or by phone to reflect and ask questions about discerning religious life; walk through tools and materials with a retreat director and pray with us on your own time; open to single Catholic women ages 18-40; for more information contact Sister Virginia Ann Brooks, D.C. at sistervirginiaann.brooks@doc.org or call 812-963-7559.

Honoring the Woman Within quiet retreat, 3 p.m., March 2 to lunch, March 4, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore and deepen your relationship with God and yourself; cost $275, includes meals and lodging; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Young Women LEAD Conference, March 7, Vincennes University Jasper Campus and the Jasper Arts Center; free all-day conference for local high school girls in 9-12 grades living in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer Counties; focused on girls leadership, education and develop; register at www.youngwomenlead.com; open to the first 475 registrants.

Spring Women’s Retreat: Martha and Mary, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; theme is “Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us;” during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of the Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, Feb 20-April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Fr. Henry Kuykendall; cost is $10 for book and $20 for a van to Gethsemane, plus a free will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register please call Deacon Jay Van Hoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Faith Day, Feb 24, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville; a half-day inspirational program on Love of God, Love of Neighbor, Love of Self; keynote speaker Sr. Denise Wilkinson will discuss “What Must We Do to Become Saints?”; breakout sessions with Srs. Kathryn Huber and Ann Sullivan, Fr. Alex Zenthoefer, Deacon Jay VanHoosier, Dr. Jim Schroeder and Rich Klein; to register call 812-477-8923 or visit hrparish.org.

Art for the Soul, Feb 20, 27, Mar 6 and 13, Providence Hall Activity Room at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, 9-11 a.m.; repeated at Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute from 7-9 p.m.; participants may choose either time; deepen your Lenten experience and open yourself to the Spirit with in through art; each session is playful as well as prayerful; cost to attend the series is $50, registration deadline is Feb 13; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you are looking for childcare for these evenings, please call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 3, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul Seton Residence, Evansville; led by spiritual director Jane Knuth; cost is $10 payable day of retreat, includes breakfast and dinner; call 812-423-7842 to register; all are welcome; sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Source Summit Adult Retreat, March 17, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville; join the many adults that will come together to discover the freedom, peace and joy of a life led by the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, reconciliation, prayer and fellowship; childcare will be available with advance notice; for more information to to the Adult Retreat link at www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ” Healing Mass, Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family Catholic Church, Jasper; Celebrant Fr. John Judie; for more information visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Support Groups

Memorial Hospital Grief Support Series, 5 sessions, 6:30 -8 p.m., Tuesday evenings beginning Feb 20, Memorial Hospital Chapel, Jasper; no fee but reservations required; for more information or reservations call 812-996-0219.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., March 14; monthly social group providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together; registration required, donations welcomed; please no professionals; for location information and to register, please call 812-475-1012 x 8174.

Vocations

Oblates of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand meeting, 1-3 p.m., Feb 18, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; anyone who would like to become a more spiritual person is invited to attend and learn more about the Oblates; for more information contact Sister Brenda Engleman, OSB, at 812-367-1411, ext. 2827 or email bengleman@thedome.org.

Workshops

Learning to Talk Across Divides, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Feb 17, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop focus is civil discourse and productive conversation techniques; cost is $45 and includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb 12; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Bread Baking: Sourdough, 1-5 p.m., Feb 24, Saint Mary-of the-Woods; learn various break-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters; cost is $45 and registration deadline is Feb 21; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Dreams: An Avenue of Self-Integration, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb 24, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; participants are encouraged to bring their memories of dreams, a journal and a spirit of enthusiasm; participants will learn how dreams can bring transformation and inner healing as well as be a way to experience God and self-discovery; cost is $50, includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb 16; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

In Search of St. Paul, 10 a.m. – noon, Feb 24, March 3 and March 10, Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; three-week series led by Shrine Spiritual Programs Coordinator Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required at snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Youth and Young Adult

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 2-4, Catholic Center, Evansville; sponsored by the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting; for registration information contact Joe Dickinson at 812-853-3278 or joerdickinson@gmail.com.

Source and Summit Youth Retreat, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; join the hundreds of youth ages 13 and up that will come together to receive the live giving gift of the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, friends, fellowship, prayer and fun; for more information or to register visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Save the date – Mission Evansville, all high school youth from incoming eighth graders to graduating seniors are invited, June 17-20; more details coming soon!