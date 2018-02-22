Bulletin Board For Feb 23, 2018

General Interest

Black History Lecture, 7 p.m., Feb. 27, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; Dr. Gregory Ellison II will deliver the annual lecture; free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

50th Anniversary Celebration for Father Lowell Will, March 4, 2 p.m. Mass of Thanksgiving, St. Clement Church, Boonville; 4 p.m. Dinner/Reception at Warrick 4-H Center, Boonville; contact St. Clement Parish for dinner reservations; all gifts will be given to the St. Clement Building Fund.

“Affirming the Value of Others,” 2:30-4 p.m., March 11, Browning Room, Central Library, Evansville; the Catholic Movement Communion and Liberation will host a presentation on the “E is for Everyone” branding campaign for the City of Evansville featuring Rev. Joe Easley, Amjad Mann and Dr. Jim Schroeder; for more information, email Roland Rosario at roland.rosario@gmail.com.

“Finding the Joy of Lent,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; presented by popular Catholic comedian and speaker Chris Padgett; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only from 7:45-8:45 p.m.; all are invited to attend for free; for more information, visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

40 Days For Life, through March 25, Planned Parenthood, 125 N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville; spring campaign of prayer, fasting and peaceful witnessing; please consider joining your Evansville friends and choose an hour to walk at the Planned Parenthood office; to check available hours, call 812-602-1626.

Dinners

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., March 4 and April 8, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information, call 812-753-3548.

Free Reign 2 Dance, 7:30-11:30 p.m., March 3, St. Wendel Knights of St. John Home, 11714 Winery Rd., Wadesville; featuring the fabulous Free Reign 2, $25 cover, proceeds benefit the Neil Long Memorial Foundation; for more information or to reserve tables for 8 , contact Sharon Long at 812-890-3861.

Fundraisers

St. James PTA Annual Card Party, doors open 12 p.m., card party starts 1 p.m., Feb. 25, St. James, Madden Hall, Haubstadt; door prizes, Chinese auction, raffle, bake sale; sandwiches, chips and drinks will be served; admission $6; proceeds benefit the St. James PTA; for reservations call Carrie Kissel at 812-306-5947.

Furniture Sale at the Mount, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; many items; no presales; you must take items with you that day; for more information, call 270-229-0206.

St. Patrick Family-Game and Card Party, noon, March 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; benefits Right to Life of Gibson Co.; $5 per person or $15 per family; door prizes, sandwiches, chips and drink; Chinese auction, half pot and snack table available; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, April 7, St. Theresa Gym, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.

Health

St. Vincent Free Community Lecture Series, noon-1 p.m.,each Wednesday in Feb., Cardiac Rehab Classroom, St. Vincent Center for Advanced Medicine, Evansville; attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch and registration is not required; for more information, visit www.StVincentSWIN.org/Classes or call 812-473-2642.

Baby and Me Tobacco Free Program, Memorial Family Care, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; free program designed to help pregnant women quit smoking and stay smokefree; for more information or to enroll, contact Memorial Family Care at 812-996-8460 or visit www.babyandmetobaccofree.org.

Natural Family Planning, St. Vincent Hospital, Evansville, and Holy Cross, Fort Branch; free introductory sessions for Creighton Model Fertility Care and NaPro Technology provide professional, natural and effective information regarding fertility; for class times and locations, visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

Marriage

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Indiana Holy Family Catholic Conference, Feb. 24, Kokomo High School, Kokomo; programs for all ages, children through adult; for more information, visit www.holyfamilyconference.org or call 765-865-9964.

“Honoring the Woman Within” Quiet Retreat, 3 p.m., March 2 - lunch, March 4, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore and deepen your relationship with God and yourself; cost $275, includes meals and lodging; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Young Women LEAD Conference, March 7, Vincennes University Jasper Campus and the Jasper Arts Center; free all-day conference for local high school girls in grades 9-12 living in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer Counties; focused on girls leadership, education and development; register at www.youngwomenlead.com; open to the first 475 registrants.

“Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us” Spring Women’s Retreat, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, March 23-25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skill levels welcome; for information on cost or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you need childcare for these evenings, call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Faith Day, Feb. 24, Holy Rosary, Evansville; a half-day inspirational program on Love of God, Love of Neighbor, Love of Self; keynote speaker Sister Denise Wilkinson will discuss “What Must We Do to Become Saints?;” breakout sessions with Sisters Kathryn Huber and Ann Sullivan, Father Alex Zenthoefer, Deacon Jay VanHoosier, Dr. Jim Schroeder and Rich Klein; to register call 812-477-8923 or visit hrparish.org.

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 3, Daughters of Charity, St. Vincent de Paul Seton Residence, Evansville; led by spiritual director Jane Knuth; cost $10 payable day of retreat, includes breakfast and dinner; call 812-423-7842 to register; all are welcome; sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“Walking in the Footsteps of a Saint,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 3, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop inspired by the life and legacy of St. Mother Theodore Guerin; enjoy time for meditation, music and sharing; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb. 26; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

“The New Evangelization — Why We Embrace It,” 5-6:30 p.m., March 6, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Evening with an Ursuline” dinner and presentation, cost $20 and pre-registration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

“Praying with the Mystics: Hildgard of Bingen, Teresa of Avila and Catherine of Siena,”9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., March 10, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; learn about the three mystics and enjoy time for quiet prayer and journaling; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is March 5; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Source and Summit Adult Retreat, March 17, Corpus Christi, Evansville; join the many adults that will come together to discover the freedom, peace and joy of a life led by the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, reconciliation, prayer and fellowship; childcare will be available with advance notice; for more information, visit the Adult Retreat link at www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, through April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Father Henry Kuykendall; cost $10 for book and $20 for van transportation to Gethsemane, plus a free-will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register, call Deacon Jay VanHoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Support Groups

GriefShare, sessions begin March 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. and continue for 13 weeks (not meeting during Holy Week, March 27), Good Shepherd, Evansville; a grief recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one; contact Sue Kroupa at 812-449-3740 or skroupa@evdio.org with questions.

Project Rachel Healing Retreat, March 9-11, confidential help after abortion; sponsored by the Office of Human Life and Dignity of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis; for more information, call 317-452-0054 or email projectrachel@archindy.org; all inquiries are confidential.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., March 14; monthly social group providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together; registration required, donations welcome; please no professionals; for location information and to register, call 812-475-1012 ext. 8174.

Vocations

Daughters of Charity Online Lenten Retreat, Feb. 25 - March 1; meet with a sister on Skype or by phone to reflect and ask questions about discerning religious life; walk through tools and materials with a retreat director and pray with us on your own time; open to single Catholic women ages 18-40; for more information, contact Sister Virginia Ann Brooks at sistervirginiaann.brooks@doc.org or call 812-963-7559.

“Come and See Weekend,” April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Workshops

“In Search of St. Paul,” 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 24, March 3 and 10, Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; three-week series led by Shrine Spiritual Programs Coordinator Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $30 for three-week series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required at www.snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Neighbor to Neighbor, 9-11:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, March 5-April 4, Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut Street, Suite 220 A, Evansville; free program designed and facilitated by Catholic Charities for personal changefor those seeking employment and willing to commit to learning new ideas, skills and resources;financial assistance available for those who complete the program; you must have an appointment for an interview to be considered for the class; call 812-423-5456 for more information.

Youth and Young Adult

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 2-4, Catholic Center, Evansville; sponsored by the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting; for registration information, contact Joe Dickinson at 812-853-3278 or joerdickinson@gmail.com.

“Backstage with Chris Padgett,” 7:45-8:45 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only with Chris Padgett, popular Catholic comedian and speaker; all are invited to attend for free, no RSVP or permission slips needed; for more information, visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

Source and Summit Youth Retreat, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; join the hundreds of youth ages 13 and up that will come together to receive the life giving gift of the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, friends, fellowship, prayer and fun; for more information or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; register groups at www.missionevansville.com/registration.html by March 5; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com.