Catechumens, Candidates Celebrate 'a Significant And Sacred Moment'

By

The Message photo by Tim Lilley

As he welcomed them to St. Benedict Cathedral on Feb. 18 for the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel talked about the significance of the day and the rites.

“In the name of the Church, the Body of Christ, I will soon elect and call you to receive the sacraments of Christian initiation at the Easter Vigil,” he said. “This Rite, therefore, marks a significant and sacred moment in your journey of faith. As God’s elect and candidates you will be sustained by your faith and with the support of your local parish community you will continue to walk with Christ.”

Thirty Parishes from across the diocese presented their Catechumens – those who will be baptized, confirmed and receive the Eucharist during the Easter Vigil – and their Candidates – those who will be confirmed and receive the Eucharist during the Easter Vigil. Their respective sponsors joined them in the presentation at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville.

The bishop spoke to them about Lent and its significance as they prepare for entry into Full Communion with the Church.

“Lent is a time for all of us to be led by the Spirit into our own spiritual desert experience and prayerfully examine our choices,” he said. “It is a time to look deep within and discern the areas where sin and darkness still lurk, and where there is need for conversion. For you catechumens and candidates, it is a time of more intense spiritual preparation, a time of interior reflection intended to purify your hearts and minds to prepare for the grace of the sacraments. Lent is your time to deepen your resolve, to hold fast to Christ and to carry out your decision and the Church’s challenge to you to love God above all.”

“I assure you of my prayers and those of our Catholic community of the Diocese of Evansville as you journey to the Easter Sacraments,” Bishop Siegel said. “Be at peace and continue to hear Christ’s call to daily conversion as you prepare to enter more deeply into His Paschal Mystery and promise to serve God faithfully in the Catholic Church.”