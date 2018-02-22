Sex-education Opt-in Bill Gets House Hearing

By

SEN. DENNIS KRUSE (R-AUBURN)

A bill to establish the state’s sex education program as an “opt-in” rather than an “opt-out” program received a lengthy hearing in the House Education Committee, Feb. 15. The bill is expected to pass the panel before the end of February. The plan passed the Senate Jan. 30, by a vote of 37-12. The Indiana Catholic Conference supports the bill.

Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, author of Senate Bill 65, said the bill would require schools to make the curriculum on human sexuality available to the public and the parents. The school would have to get the parent’s written consent for a student to participate in the course.

“If you have to get permission to take a child on a field trip to a museum, then I think it’s more important to get permission to teach a class about human sexuality than it is to get permission go to a museum,” said Kruse. “I think asking for parental permission, for this reason, is merited.”

Glenn Tebbe, executive director of the Indiana Catholic Conference, who testified in support of the legislation, said, “God entrusts children to parents. Parents have the responsibility to form and provide an integral education for their children.

“Parents have a particular responsibility in the area of sexual education,” he added. “Children should be taught the meaning of sexuality, and it is important that they learn to appreciate the human and moral values connected with it,” said Tebbe. “Parents have an obligation to inquire about the methods used for sexual education in order to verify that such an important and delicate topic is dealt with properly,” he said. “Senate Bill 65 enables parents to fulfill their responsibilities in the development of their children as responsible and moral adults.”

Monica Boyer, founder, and president of Indiana Liberty Coalition, a pro-life, pro-family group located in northern Indiana, rose in support of the bill. Boyer said her organization was contacted by a grandparent in Marshall County, who said a school showed students a 30-minute YouTube video promoting same-sex attraction as normal and asserting that one’s gender identity can be chosen, as part of sex education. Parents were not notified in advance.

Rhonda Miller, education chair of the Indiana Liberty Coalition, shared some of the human sexuality curriculum being taught in schools across Indiana. She referenced a flyer called “Making a Difference,” which offers abstinence curriculum. However, the “abstinence” education lists explicit sexual activities as “abstinence.”

Other materials used in Indiana schools offer explicit definitions of sex acts. A pamphlet, “Making Proud Choices,” teaches students how to use contraception and offers students games and methods for doing so. Miller said some sex education handbooks being used suggest students “role play sexual encounters.” For these reasons, Miller urged lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 65 to “give parents a voice.”

Micah Clark, director of the American Family Association of Indiana, a pro-family organization based in Indianapolis, said in the 27 years he’s been an advocate for families, he’s received dozens of calls from parents about schools delivering material of a sexual nature which conflicted with their values without their knowledge or consent. “This is nothing more than a ‘parents right to know’ bill. They have a right to know about material being presented on this sensitive topic beforehand,” said Clark.

Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette, former educators who serve on the House Education Committee, raised concerns about the “opt-in,” saying they preferred the “opt-out” method. Smith said he felt the bill would hurt more students than it would help, and worried about children in sexual abuse situations.

Current law allows parents to request an “opt out” of sex education. Parents may request that the sex education curriculum be provided to them, and have their child removed from the class. Indiana law also does not specify what may or may not be covered in sex education classes, and there is no requirement to alert parents that such material will be taught. Indiana Department of Education officials said most schools do inform parents. The IDOE has not taken a position on Senate Bill 65.

Dr. Mary McAteer, a board-certified pediatrician, representing the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, testified in opposition to the bill She said that she had concerns about the written consent portion of the bill. McAteer said while the Academy agrees that parents should be fully informed, she called the “opt-in” burdensome for families who are in “chaotic circumstances.”

Members of various public school groups, including the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA), opposed the bill saying that they believe the “opt-out” methods that is practiced in current law is working.

On Feb. 15, the house panel decided to hold the bill for a least another week to allow further discussion and possible amendments.