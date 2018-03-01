Bulletin Board For March 2, 2018

General Interest

Shop at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 25% off everything in the store through the end of March (some restrictions apply); 767 E. Walnut, Evansville.

50th Anniversary Celebration for Father Lowell Will, March 4, 2 p.m. Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Clement Church; 4 p.m. Dinner/Reception at 4-H Center, Boonville; contact St. Clement Parish for dinner reservations; all gifts will be given to the St. Clement Building Fund.

Affirming the Value of Others, 2:30-4 p.m., March 11, Browning Room, Central Library, Evansville; the Catholic Movement Communion and Liberation will host a presentation on the “E is for Everyone” branding campaign for the City of Evansville featuring Rev. Joe Easley, Amjad Mann and Dr. Jim Schroeder; for more information email Roland Rosario at roland.rosario@gmail.com.

Chris Padgett and Finding the Joy of Lent, 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; popular Catholic comedian and speaker; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only from 7:45-8:45 p.m.; all are invited to attend for free; for more information visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

National Players to perform two plays at Saint Meinrad, 7 p.m., “Othello,” March 16, “Alice in Wonderland,” March 17, St. Bede Theater, Saint Meinrad campus, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; buffet supper offered each night before the show for $10; meal reservations required by calling 812-357-6578 or emailing kitchen@saintmeinrad.edu.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library miter and typeface exhibits, on display through Aug 31, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Galery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by Saint Meinrad monk Fr. Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library house call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners / Dances

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4 and April 8, Holy Cross Parish; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information call 812-753-3548.

Memorial Softball Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., March 10, Good Shepherd Parish cafeteria, Evansville; all are invited for dinner and dessert served by the players for only $8.

Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala, St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets call 812-985-2275.

Fundraisers

Quilt Show, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 10, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville; admission $5; over 100 quilts displayed; attendance prizes and sale table items; all proceeds benefit St. Boniface Parish Quilters; questions, call Shirley Haller at 812-426-0711.

St. Patrick Family-Game and Card Party, noon, March 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, N. Vine St., Haubstadt; benefits Right to Life of Gibson Co.; $5 per person or $15 per family; door prizes, sandwiches, chips and drink; Chinese auction, half pot and snack table available; for reservations call 812-768-6941.

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m. – noon, Apr. 7, St. Theresa gym, 700 Herndon, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.

MEO Tri-State Idol, 5 p.m., April 7, St. Vincent Manor, 800 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville; annual event includes social hour, silent auction, cash bar, contestant performances, voting, dinner and dessert; benefits students with special needs in Catholic diocesan schools; for more information call 812-402-6700 ext. 2.

St. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Health

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, 12:45-1:45 p.m., March 7; United Church of Christ, 3601 Washington Ave, Evansville; information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment; registration required, designed for general public; please call 1-800-272-3900 to register or visit www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Dementia Conversations, 12-1 p.m., March 8, Alzheimer’s Association, Evansville; information on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about deciding when to stop driving, going to the doctor, making legal and financial decisions and reduce stress; registration required, designed for family caregivers, no professionals, $5 donation suggested; please call 1-800-272-3900 to register or visit www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Medicine and Spirituality: Delivering Difficult News, March 9-10, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; Southwest Indiana Catholic Medical Guild hosted retreat is open to anyone in the healthcare field and their spouses; for more information email peter.a.rosario@gmail.com or call 812-598-7080.

MEDCON 2018, What does it mean to be a Catholic physician or nurse in 2018? April 13-14, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis; medical conference open to present and aspiring physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers; for more information see MEDCON2018.SPLASHTHAT.COM.

Marriage

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage prep. minister or visit https://www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at https://www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Young Women LEAD Conference, March 7, Vincennes University Jasper Campus and the Jasper Arts Center; free all-day conference for local high school girls in 9-12 grades living in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike and Spencer Counties; focused on girls leadership, education and develop; register at www.youngwomenlead.com; open to the first 475 registrants.

Spring Women’s Retreat: Martha and Mary, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; theme is “Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us;” during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of the Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, through April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Fr. Henry Kuykendall; cost is $10 for book and $20 for a van to Gethsemane, plus a free will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register please call Deacon Jay Van Hoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you are looking for childcare for these evenings, please call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

The new Evangelization – Why We Embrace It, Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation, 5-6:30 p.m., March 6, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; cost is $20 and pre-registration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or online at ursulinesmsj.org.

Praying with the Mystics: Hildgard of Bingen, Teresa of Avila and Catherine of Siena, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 10, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; learn about the three mystics and enjoy time for quiet prayer and journaling; cost to attend is $45, which includes lunch; registration deadline is March 5; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or at 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

St. Isidore Parish Mission, 7-8 p.m., March 11-13; St. Celestine Church on Sunday and Tuesday, St. Raphael Church on Monday; join us for an evening of inspiration, faith and fellowship with Fr. Leo Patlinghug, internationally renowned speaker, author and TV host; call parish office for more information.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., March 13, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2018 gatherings will focus on “That All May be One”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Source Summit Adult Retreat, March 17, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville; join the many adults that will come together to discover the freedom, peace and joy of a life led by the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, reconciliation, prayer and fellowship; childcare will be available with advance notice; for more information to to the Adult Retreat link at www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 18, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; rededication to the Blessed Mother open to all members and the community; ceremony includes Rosary, Homily, Legion prayers and Benediction; reception follows.

Way of the Cross for Justice, 10-11 a.m., March 30, Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; Stations of the Cross with explanation and correlation with a justice-related topic; a freewill offering will be collected to support ongoing justice efforts throughout the Wabash Valley; for more information call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ” Healing Mass, Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family Catholic Church, Jasper; Celebrant Fr. John Judie; for more information visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Support Groups

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., March 14; monthly social group providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together; registration required, donations welcomed; please no professionals; for location information and to register, please call 812-475-1012 x 8174.

Project Rachel Healing Retreat, March 9-March 11, confidential help after abortion; sponsored by the Office of Human Life and Dignity of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis; for more information call 317-452-0054 or visit projectrachel@archindy.org; all inquiries are confidential.

GriefShare is a grief recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one; sessions begin March 6 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. and continue for 13 weeks (not meeting March 27-Holy Week) at Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville; questions contact Sue Kroupa at 812-449-3740 or skroupa@evdio.org.

Vocations

Come and See life as a Sister of Providence, April 6-8, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; free retreat to deepen your prayer life, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; no charge for retreat and meals and housing provided; register online at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Editha at 812-230-4771.

Come and See Weekend with the Ursulines, April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Workshops

Neighbor to Neighbor, 9-11:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, March 5-April 4, Catholic Charities, 610 E Walnut Street, Suite 220 A, Evansville; free program designed and facilitated by Catholic Charities for personal changefor those seeking employment and willing to commit to learning new ideas, skills and resources;financial assistance available for those who complete the program; you must have an apt for an interview to be considered for the class; call 812-423-5456 for more information.

Will, Estate Planning and Charitable Giving Presentation, 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (two sessions,) March 16, Woodward Center, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; complementary sessions presented by the Catholic Foundation; attorney Chris Staples, J.D. Senior Vice President/Trust and Estate Planner will share advice on estate planning and charitable giving; event is open to anyone who wants to attend; light Lenten lunch served at the 11:30 a.m. session.

Understanding how the Church uses Scripture for the Liturgies of Holy Week, 9:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., March 17, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore the use of the Bible for the Church’s most important week of the year; cost is $75, including lunch; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, March 23-25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skills level welcome; for information on cost or to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Day of Reflection for Women Ministers, 2-8 p.m., March 13, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to women pastors, ministers, campus ministers, hospital chaplains, faith formation directors religious education directors and chaplains; cost is $25 which includes supper; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

Backstage with Chris Padgett, 7:45-8:45 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; popular Catholic comedian and speaker; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only.; all are invited to attend for free, no RSVP or permission slips needed; for more information visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

Source and Summit Youth Retreat, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; join the hundreds of youth ages 13 and up that will come together to receive the live giving gift of the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, friends, fellowship, prayer and fun; for more information or to register visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; please register groups at https://www.missionevansville.com/registration.html by March 5; scholarships available; for more information contact missionevansville@gmail.com