MEDCON 2018 Set For April 13-14

The Indiana Catholic Medical Association and Marian University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine will host MEDCON 2018 at the college, 3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. The theme for the event will be “What Does It Mean to Be a Catholic Physician or Nurse in 2018?” It will begin at 6 p.m. EDT on April 13 and conclude at 4:40 p.m. EDT on April 14. Limited housing is available for out-of-town students wishing to attend.

MEDCON 2018 will include a keynote address by Dr. Jeffrey Berger of Lake Orion, Mich., entitled “Addiction: Genesis and Treatment.” There also will be a series of student-oriented presentations and a series of sessions on topics of interest to physicians, nurses and students.

Cost is $60 each for doctors, $40 each for non-D.O. or non-M.D. medical professionals and $20 each for students.

For more information or to register, please visit www. Medcon2018.splashthat.com.