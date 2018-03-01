Honor Flight Announces Two D.C. Trips

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is in the planning stages for two 2018 Honor Flight trips out of Evansville Regional Airport. 2018 flights are set for May 5 and Nov. 3.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is a nonprofit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. Honor Flight transports these heroes to Washington, D.C., on a free one-day trip to visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to senior veterans – World War II survivors, Korea and Vietnam survivors, and other veterans who may be terminally ill.

Honor Flight is actively looking for World War II and Korea Veterans. If you know of a WWII or Korean War veteran who has not traveled with Honor Flight, please get them signed up for their free trip. To register a veteran simply visit honorflightsi.org and complete the Veteran Application.

