Seminarian Receives Ministry Of Lector At Saint Meinrad

Diocese of Evansville seminarian Garrett D. Braun, a son of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, is one of 17 priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology who received the ministry of lector on Feb.15, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis installed the lectors.

Seminarians receiving the ministry with Braun include

Kodjo (Cajetan) Agouvi (OSB) and Gbedevi (Justin) Dodzi Ayanou, Abbaye de L'Ascension de Danyi Dzogbegan, Togo; Shawn W. Bohac, Diocese of Lexington, Ky.; Alexander M. Crow, Archdiocese of Mobile, Ala.; Simon Herrmann, OSB, and Stanley Wagner, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey; Willy G. Kyagulanyi, John C. Okpara and Erick Oseko Orandi, Glenmary Home Missioners; Brian M. McCaffrey, Diocese of Salina, Kan.;

Ignacio Murillo Aguilera and Joshua M. Votruba, Diocese of Tulsa, Okla.; Quan M. Nguyen and Dinh Loi Pham, Archdiocese of Louisville, Ky.; Austin Quick, Diocese of Springfield, Ill.; and Linh X. Vu, Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyo.

The ministry of lector is conferred upon those who prepare and proclaim readings from Scripture at Mass and other liturgical celebrations. A lector also may recite psalms between the readings and present the intentions for the general intercessions.