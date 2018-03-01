Indiana Department Of Education Announces Four Star Schools

By

On Feb. 23, the Indiana Department of Education announced the 2016-2017 Four Star Schools, and Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools claimed 12 spots. The Four Star Schools designation is designed by the DOE to recognize great schools in Indiana.

Diocese of Evansville schools receiving this designation include Corpus Christi School in Evansville, Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes, Good Shepherd School in Evansville, Holy Rosary School in Evansville, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper, Mater Dei High School in Evansville, Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Resurrection School in Evansville, St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh, St. Wendel School in St. Wendel, St. Benedict Cathedral School in Evansville and St. Philip School in Mount Vernon.

“Congratulations to our 12 Catholic schools who earned the distinction of being a Four-Star School,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan. “Student growth and performance is strong due to our commitment to educate the whole child. This is further evidence of how the Catholic schools within the Diocese of Evansville are characterized by excellence!”

The Four Star School Award has been in existence for 30 years. To receive Four Star designation, a school must receive an “A” on the state’s A-F accountability system, have excellent ISTEP pass rates, carry an overall high graduation rate (if applicable), and show success in closing achievement gaps. A total of 238 schools received the award.

“Receiving designation as a Four Star School signifies a pursuit of academic excellence among students, educators, and the administration,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I am honored to recognize these Four Star Schools for their hard work and dedication in preparing their students for a bright and prosperous future.”