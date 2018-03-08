Bulletin Board For March 9, 2018

General Interest

“Mary Poppins, Jr.” Spring Musical, March 9, 7 p.m.; March 10, 7 p.m.; March 11, 1:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist School, Ziliak Arena, Newburgh; all performances are free and open to the public; good will donations appreciated.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store Sale, 25 percent off everything in the store through the end of March (some restrictions apply); 767 E. Walnut, Evansville.

“Affirming the Value of Others,” 2:30-4 p.m., March 11, Browning Room, Central Library, Evansville; the Catholic Movement Communion and Liberation will host a presentation on the “E is for Everyone” branding campaign for the City of Evansville featuring Rev. Joe Easley, Amjad Mann and Dr. Jim Schroeder; for more information, email Roland Rosario at roland.rosario@gmail.com.

“Finding the Joy of Lent,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; presented by popular Catholic comedian and speaker Chris Padgett; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only from 7:45-8:45 p.m.; all are invited to attend for free; for more information, visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

National Players Performing at St. Meinrad, 7 p.m., “Othello,” March 16, “Alice in Wonderland,” March 17, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Campus, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; buffet supper offered each night before show for $10; meal reservations required by calling 812-357-6578 or emailing kitchen@saintmeinrad.edu.

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., March 24, St. John the Baptist, Rectory Lawn, Newburgh; rain date March 25; sponsored by Mother to Mother Ministry; children ages infant through 3rd grade welcome — candy and prizes!

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library house, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners/Dances

Memorial Softball Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., March 10, Good Shepherd Cafeteria, Evansville; all are invited for dinner and dessert served by the players for $8.

Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., March 18, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5; for more information, call 812-768-6761.

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information, call 812-753-3548.

“Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala,” St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-985-2275.

Senior Citizens Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m., March 20, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; new members always welcome; for more information, call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.

Fundraisers

Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 10, Sacred Heart, Evansville; admission $5; over 100 quilts displayed; attendance prizes and sale table items; all proceeds benefit St. Boniface Parish Quilters; questions, call Shirley Haller at 812-426-0711.

St. Patrick Family-Game and Card Party, noon, March 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; benefits Right to Life of Gibson Co.; $5 per person or $15 per family; door prizes, sandwiches, chips and drink; Chinese auction, half pot and snack table available; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, April 7, St. Theresa Gym, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.

MEO Tri-State Idol, 5 p.m., April 7, St. Vincent Manor, 800 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville; annual event includes social hour, silent auction, cash bar, contestant performances, voting, dinner and dessert; benefits students with special needs in Catholic diocesan schools; for more information, call 812-402-6700 ext. 2.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish “Die Kirche Auktion Fest,” April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Health

MEDCON 2018: What Does it mean to be a Catholic Physician or Nurse in 2018? April 13-14, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis; medical conference open to present and aspiring physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers; for more information, see www.MEDCON2018.splashthat.com.

Marriage

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage preparation minister or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

“Essential Questions: What Martha and Mary Can Teach Us” Spring Women’s Retreat, March 16-18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; during presentations that peel back the layers of the Gospel stories, quiet reflection, group sharing and celebration of the sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist, retreatants will explore links between Martha and Mary and their own lives; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations; commuters can attend for $130; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, March 23-24, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants sample and make craft beer; cost $235, includes meals and lodging, commuter cost $175; for more information, call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com.

Spiritual Growth

St. Isidore Parish Mission, 7-8 p.m., March 11-13; St. Celestine Church on Sunday and Tuesday, St. Raphael Church on Monday; join us for an evening of inspiration, faith and fellowship with Father Leo Patlinghug, internationally renowned speaker, author and TV host; call parish office for more information.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., March 13, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to www.Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Source and Summit Adult Retreat, March 17, Corpus Christi, Evansville; join the many adults that will come together to discover the freedom, peace and joy of a life led by the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, reconciliation, prayer and fellowship; childcare will be available with advance notice; for more information, visit the Adult Retreat link at www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 18, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; rededication to the Blessed Mother open to all members and the community; ceremony includes Rosary, Homily, Legion prayers and Benediction; reception follows.

Harvest of Sorrows Lenten Prayer and Music Service, 7 p.m., March 19, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; purpose of Tenebrae service is to remember the somber events that occurred in Jesus’ life; nearly 30 seminarians, monks and community members will be offering their talents for this Lenten service; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

Way of the Cross for Justice, 10-11 a.m., March 30, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Stations of the Cross with explanation and correlation with a justice-related topic; a freewill offering will be collected to support ongoing justice efforts throughout the Wabash Valley; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you need childcare for these evenings, call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, through April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Father Henry Kuykendall; cost $10 for book and $20 for van transportation to Gethsemane, plus a free-will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register, call Deacon Jay VanHoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Support Groups

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., March 14; monthly social group providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together; registration required, donations welcome; please no professionals; for location information and to register, call 812-475-1012 ext. 8174.

Vocations

“Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence,” April 6-8, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free retreat to deepen your prayer life, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; no charge for retreat, meals and housing provided; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Editha at 812-230-4771.

“Come and See Weekend,” April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Workshops

Day of Reflection for Women Ministers, 2-8 p.m., March 13, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to women pastors, ministers, campus ministers, hospital chaplains, faith formation directors, religious education directors and chaplains; cost $25, includes supper; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Will, Estate Planning and Charitable Giving Presentation, 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., March 16, St. Benedict Cathedral, Woodward Center, Evansville; complementary sessions presented by the Catholic Foundation; attorney Chris Staples, J.D. Senior Vice President/Trust and Estate Planner will share advice on estate planning and charitable giving; event is open to everyone; light Lenten lunch served at 11:30 a.m. session.

Understanding How the Church Uses Scripture for the Liturgies of Holy Week, 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 17, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore the use of the Bible for the Church’s most important week of the year; cost $75, including lunch; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, March 23-25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skills level welcome; for information on cost or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“Christian Unity: An Honest Dialogue,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 24, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rev. Terri Hord Owens as she leads an examination of the word “unity;” cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is March 19; register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

“Backstage with Chris Padgett,” 7:45-8:45 p.m., March 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; special backstage event for junior high and high school youth only with Chris Padgett, popular Catholic comedian and speaker; all are invited to attend for free, no RSVP or permission slips needed; for more information, visit www.holyredeemerchurch.org and click on the Chris Padgett icon.

Source and Summit Youth Retreat, March 16, 17 and 18, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; join the hundreds of youth ages 13 and up that will come together to receive the life giving gift of the Holy Spirit; dynamic speakers, friends, fellowship, prayer and fun; for more information or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-490-0289.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; register groups at www.missionevansville.com/registration.html by March 5; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com.