Around The Dicoese For March 9, 2018

Happy birthday!

Deacon Anthony Schapker, deacon at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, celebrates his birthday on March 14.

Father John Pfister, associate pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, celebrates his birthday on March 14.

Father John Davidson, administrator of All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 17.

Monsignor Kenneth Knapp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Deacon Cyril Will, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Kathryn Curtis, parish catechetical leader at Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on March 20.

Happy anniversary!

Father John Davidson, administrator of All Saints Parish in Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 14, 1964.

Father Donald Dilger, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 15, 1959.

Father Donald Ackerman, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 18, 1961.

Father Jack Durchholz, pastor of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, was ordained to the priesthood on March 18, 1995.

National Competition Encourages Children to Express Faith through Art, Poetry and Prose

It’s back! The “Try Prayer! It Works!” Contest has returned and students are urged to send in their entries now. Sponsored by Family Rosary, the 2018 “Try Prayer! It Works!” Contest encourages children to participate in an inspiring faith experience as they express their beliefs through art, poetry and prose. The competition is open to students in grades K-12 enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organization, including home school.

This year’s theme, “Mary, the New Eve,” helps families reflect on God’s call for their lives and to discuss the importance of our Blessed Mother Mary. The contest focuses on family faith enrichment in the home. The goal is to bring the Church’s teachings to life around the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection question, prayer ideas and creativity.

“Ever since the Garden of Eden, God was planning a rescue mission to redeem all men and women,” said Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., President of Holy Cross Family Ministries. “Mary became the new Eve when she said ‘Yes’ to God and Christ was conceived in her womb. The Try Prayer! It Works! Contest will help children understand how Mary brings the merciful love of God to humanity.”

The first place winner in each category receives $100, while the sponsor of each winner also receives $100. Deadline for the national competition is May 1.

For details or to download an application, go towww.FamilyRosary.org/TryPrayer. All entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2018. Questions? Call Holy Cross Family Ministries at 800-299-PRAY (7729).







Registration open for UNVEILED Marriage Prep Weekend

Preparing for a wedding can be an overwhelming process! Couples may get so busy preparing for the weddingceremony and celebration that they forget about preparing for their marriage.

Many couples simply need time to be with each other. Catholic UNVEILED is a weekend experience with other engaged couples that affords time together to plan for sacramental marriage. Couples are provided the opportunity to dialogue honestly and intensively about their prospective lives together—their strengths and weaknesses, desires, ambitions, goals, their attitude toward money, sex, children, family, and their role in the Church and society—in a face to face way. Trained facilitators lead the program.

All engaged couples getting married in 2018 are encouraged to talk to their parish marriage preparation minister about the UNVEILED retreat. Registration is now open for the April 28-29 retreat weekend. To register, couples can visit https://wwww.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html or call Eric Girten at 812-423-5456 for more information.

Registration Opens for Little Red Door Camps

Little Red Door Cancer Agency is hosting three camps in 2018. Little Red Door’s Family Camp is for children diagnosed with cancer under the age of 18 living in Indiana and their family. Camp will be held March 23 to 25 and October 12 to 14 at Bradford Woods in Martinsville, Indiana.

Camp Little Red Door, Indiana’s oldest camp for children with cancer, is a summer camp for any child 8 to 18 years old with cancer or in remission living in Indiana. Each camper is guaranteed one “tagalong” spot for a sibling or friend. Camp is held June 10 to 15 at Bradford Woods. Children ages 15 to 18 may apply to participate in a junior counselor role and attend the leadership academy June 8 to 10.

Camp Little Red Door and Family Camp will include swimming, canoeing, fishing, archery, horseback riding, rock climbing, arts and crafts and more.

Little Red Door camps are paid for by generous contributions from donors. No family is ever turned away. Doctors and nurses will be on site at all times. Apply online at littlereddoor.org/camp. For questions please contact 317-925-5595.

As Indiana’s oldest cancer agency, Little Red Door strives to make the most of life and the least of cancer by reducing the physical, emotional and financial burdens of cancer for medically underserved residents. For more information visit littlereddoor.org.