Diocese Honors 62 With St. Maria Goretti Youth Distinction

The Message photo by Tim Lilley

The sanctuary of St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville was close to standing room only on March 4 as Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrated Mass and honored 62 high school students who earned the St. Maria Goretti Youth Distinction for 2018.

The honor recognizes high-schoolers for their outstanding contributions to the life, mission and ministry they provide to their family, parish, school and community. A full list of the 2018 honorees appears in this issue of The Message.

St. Benedict Cathedral Rector Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen joined eight priests of the diocese to concelebrate Mass with the bishop, including Father Sadhukar Bhastati; Father John Brosmer, Father Tony Ernst, Father Zach Etienne, Father Jason Gries, Father Gary Kaiser, Father Ron Kreilein, and Father Jeff Read.

Deacon Dave Siebert served as Deacon of the Mass, and deacons Earl Ruppel and Joseph Siewers also attended.

The gospel reading for March 4, the Third Sunday of Lent, relates the story of Jesus driving out the vendors and money changers from the Temple. John’s account concludes with the following: “While he was in Jerusalem for the feast of Passover, many began to believe in his name when they saw the signs he was doing. But Jesus would not trust himself to them because he knew them all, and did not need anyone to testify about human nature. He himself understood it well” (John 2:23-25).

“As Jesus said in the gospel, he knows our human nature well,” Bishop Siegel said during the homily. “He knows we are capable of much more than a minimal living of our faith, more than making superficial changes in our lives….”

The bishop suggested that we might consider Lent as a time of spiritual “Spring Cleaning,” not unlike the kind of cleaning Jesus undertook in the temple. “There was nothing actually wrong with changing money and selling of animals in the Temple area,” he said; “in fact, these activities were necessary for worship. But after a while, what was necessary and acceptable got out of hand.”

Bishop Siegel noted that, sometimes, things creep into all of our lives that lead to what is necessary and acceptable getting out of hand. “It can be hard to change away our sinful habits, to cleanse the temple of our lives of all that is not worthy of God, that does not give him honor, that doesn’t bring us closer to him,” he said. “But when we make a good confession and receive absolution from the priest, our lives are cleansed of those sins; our hearts are relieved of guilt, and we are filled once again with the presence of God.”

In discussing St. Maria Goretti, Bishop Siegel noted that she couldn’t read and write, only learning about Christ from catechists who taught her. “… yet she knew and lived her Catholic faith more profoundly than many theologians,” he added, encouraging the honorees to always look to her example and faithfulness.

“May her simple, yet profound faith, inspire you to be strong in your commitment to Christ and the Church, to be a witness to the Lord by your service to others, and to always be grounded in your relationship with Christ by the Eucharist, the others sacraments and your own prayer life,” Bishop Siegel said. “Your families, your parish, and your diocese are proud of you and believe that you will accomplish great things in your life as you put your Catholic faith into action through whatever vocation to which God has called you. May God bless and guide you always.”

2018 Maria Goretti Award Winners

Aaron Abell, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville

Lukas Albin, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight

Hannah Marie Kay Ashby, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington

Sydney Bachman, Precious Blood Parish, Jasper

David Bender, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville

Brooke Berry, St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Posey County

James Blankenberger, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight

Olivia Brames, Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony

Raelyn Brosmer, Holy Family Parish, Jasper

Sam Campbell, St. Matthew Parish, Mt. Vernon

Molly Church, Annunciation Parish, Evansville

Jackson Clark, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh

Andrew Dillon, St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell

Luke Dunn, St. Joseph Parish, Princeton

Dakota East, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville

Jaydon Edwards , St. Joseph Parish, Princeton

Merris Egloff, Precious Blood Parish, Jasper

Kristen Fallon, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper

Nicholas Folz, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville

Sarah Fruit, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville

Eve Gehlhausen, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Dale

Madelyne S. Goebel, St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Posey County

Tyler Goedde, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Haubstadt

Jacob Greulich, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville

Gary Griffin, St. Matthew Parish, Mt. Vernon

Madison Hagedorn, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand

Regan Happe, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Haubstadt

Angelo A. Hawa, Annunciation Parish, Evansville

Calista Hazelip, St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney

Grant Holzmeyer, Holy Cross Parish, Ft. Branch

Caleb Keen, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville

Emma Keen, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville

James Kelley, Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony

Ellie Kiesel, St. James Parish, Haubstadt

Kennady Livers, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville

Grace Lovell, St. Bernard Parish, Rockport

David Luttrell, St. Bernard Parish, Rockport

Clare Mangin, St. Isidore Parish, Celestine

Hannah Mehringer, St. Isidore Parish, Celestine

Emma Messmer, Holy Family Parish, Jasper

Conner Moffitt, St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney

Louisa M. Nino, St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg

Patrick Payne, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville

Brianna Rahman, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Dale

Kelsey Rexing, St. James Parish, Haubstadt

Hannah Rodgers, St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run

Katelyn Sander, St. Mary Parish, Ireland

Mary Margaret Schiff, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville

Michael Lee Schiff, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville

Levi Seibert, St. Clement Parish, Boonville

Isaac Sellers, Holy Cross Parish, Ft. Branch

Lydia D. Shepherd, St. Mary Parish, Ireland

Luke Christopherson Spurgeon, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes

Morgan Stapleton, St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg

Dylan Stefanich , Holy Cross Parish, Ft. Branch

Emma Steltenpohl, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper

Nicole Marie Sterling, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes

Elyse Marie Talley, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville

Sophia Treski, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh

Morgan R. Tretter, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand

Clayton Andrew Underhill, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington

Emily Walker, St. Mary Parish, Sullivan