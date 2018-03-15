Around The Diocese

Happy birthday!

Father John Brosmer, pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 23.

Father John Breidenbach, priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 25.

Happy anniversary!

Father Joseph Erbacher, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ireland, was ordained to the priesthood on March 26, 1977.

Father Jim Sauer, administrator of St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon and columnist for The Message, was ordained to the priesthood on March 25, 1977.

St. Joseph Parish welcomes volunteers for Spanish Mentor program

The Spanish Leadership Team at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper is looking for volunteers to participate in a mentoring program to help members of its Hispanic Community succeed. The program, which began in 2017, was created to provide assistance and address the needs of each individual.

Mentors do not need to speak fluent Spanish; the only requirement is the willingness to help. Partners will meet for approximately one hour per week. Past goals have included working to improve English skills, studying for citizenship tests and working to be a part of the greater community.

The Spanish Leadership Team and Father Cris Adongo invite anyone interested in learning more to attend an introductory meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper. Please call 812-631-4911 for more information.

Join the Diocesan Choir for the 2018 Chrism Mass

All are welcome to join the Diocesan Choir for the Chrism Mass. This is a great opportunity to come together and share in musical prayer with others from all parts of the Diocese. The Chrism Mass is held at 5:30 pm (CT) on March 27 at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville. The Choir is open to singers and instrumentalists from all the parishes of Diocese of Evansville.

Practices are held in the Cathedral School:

* Sunday, March 18 (2-4 pm)

* Tuesday, March 20 (6 to 7 pm)

* Sunday, March 25 (2-4 pm)

While reading music and attending all three practices is recommended, it isn't a requirement! Please contact Jeremy Korba at (812) 589-3886 or via email at jkorba@evdio.org with questions.