Bulletin Board For March 16, 2018
General Interest
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store Sale, 25 percent off everything in the store through the end of March (some restrictions apply); 767 E. Walnut, Evansville.
National Players Performing at St. Meinrad, 7 p.m., “Othello,” March 16, “Alice in Wonderland,” March 17, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Campus, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; buffet supper offered each night before show for $10; meal reservations required by calling 812-357-6578 or emailing kitchen@saintmeinrad.edu.
Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., March 24, St. John the Baptist, Rectory Lawn, Newburgh; rain date March 25; sponsored by Mother to Mother Ministry; children ages infant through 3rd grade welcome — candy and prizes!
Diocesan Choir for 2018 Chrism Mass, 5:30 p.m., March 27, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; choir is open to singers and instrumentalists from all parishes of the diocese; practices are from 2-4 p.m., March 18, 6-7 p.m., March 20 and 2-4 p.m., March 25; please contact Jeremy Korba at 812-589-3886 or jkorba@evdio.org with questions.
Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library house, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.
Dinners/Dances
Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., March 18, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5; for more information, call 812-768-6761.
Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information, call 812-753-3548.
“Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala,” St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-985-2275.
55
Senior Citizens Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m., March 20, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; new members always welcome; for more information, call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.
Fundraisers
St. Patrick Family-Game and Card Party, noon, March 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; benefits Right to Life of Gibson Co.; $5 per person or $15 per family; door prizes, sandwiches, chips and drink; Chinese auction, half pot and snack table available; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.
Cora’s Corner Winter Clearance Sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., March 23-24, University Nursing and Rehab (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor), 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville; all items marked down to 25 cents; men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and miscellaneous items.
Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, April 7, St. Theresa Gym, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.
MEO Tri-State Idol, 5 p.m., April 7, St. Vincent Manor, 800 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville; annual event includes social hour, silent auction, cash bar, contestant performances, voting, dinner and dessert; benefits students with special needs in Catholic diocesan schools; for more information, call 812-402-6700 ext. 2.
Sts. Peter and Paul Parish “Die Kirche Auktion Fest,” April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Health
MEDCON 2018: What Does it mean to be a Catholic Physician or Nurse in 2018? April 13-14, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis; medical conference open to present and aspiring physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers; for more information, see www.MEDCON2018.splashthat.com.
Marriage
Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage preparation minister or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.
For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.
The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.
Retreats/Conferences
Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, March 23-24, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants sample and make craft beer; cost $235, includes meals and lodging, commuter cost $175; for more information, call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com.
Triduum Retreat, March 29 - April 1, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; silent retreat costs $350, includes meals and a private room; for more information and to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.
Spiritual Growth
Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you need childcare for these evenings, call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.
Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, through April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Father Henry Kuykendall; cost $10 for book and $20 for van transportation to Gethsemane, plus a free-will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register, call Deacon Jay VanHoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.
Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 18, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; rededication to the Blessed Mother open to all members and the community; ceremony includes Rosary, Homily, Legion prayers and Benediction; reception follows.
Harvest of Sorrows Lenten Prayer and Music Service, 7 p.m., March 19, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; purpose of Tenebrae service is to remember the somber events that occurred in Jesus’ life; nearly 30 seminarians, monks and community members will be offering their talents for this Lenten service; for more information, call 812-357-6501.
Way of the Cross, 3-5 p.m., March 30, Four Freedoms Monument, Downtown Evansville; join us for this public opportunity for prayer and to reflect on the path that Christ followed for our redemption; for more information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org; sponsored by the Catholic movement, Communion and Liberation.
Way of the Cross for Justice, 10-11 a.m., March 30, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Stations of the Cross with explanation and correlation with a justice-related topic; a freewill offering will be collected to support ongoing justice efforts throughout the Wabash Valley; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
Divine Mercy Sunday, 3 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch; service will include Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, Litany of Divine Mercy, and Confession; for more information, call 812-753-3548.
“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.
Vocations
“Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence,” April 6-8, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free retreat to deepen your prayer life, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; no charge for retreat, meals and housing provided; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Editha at 812-230-4771.
“Come and See Weekend,” April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.
Workshops
Understanding How the Church Uses Scripture for the Liturgies of Holy Week, 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 17, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore the use of the Bible for the Church’s most important week of the year; cost $75, including lunch; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.
“Making our Backyards Earth Friendly,” 7 p.m., March 19, Browning Rm A, Central Library, Evansville; learn how to create a backyard habitat that will benefit birds and pollinators and receive free wildflower seeds to get started; free and open to the public; for more information, email tristate.creation.care@gmail.com; sponsored by Tri-State Creation Care.
Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, March 23-25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skills level welcome; for information on cost or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.
“Christian Unity: An Honest Dialogue,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 24, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rev. Terri Hord Owens as she leads an examination of the word “unity;” cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is March 19; register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
Annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology, 7 p.m., April 12, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; presented by Dr. Caitlin Smith Gilson and is titled “Prayer, Suffering and Self-Presence,” free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.
Youth and Young Adult
Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com