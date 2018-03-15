Bulletin Board For March 16, 2018

By

General Interest

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store Sale, 25 percent off everything in the store through the end of March (some restrictions apply); 767 E. Walnut, Evansville.

National Players Performing at St. Meinrad, 7 p.m., “Othello,” March 16, “Alice in Wonderland,” March 17, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Campus, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; buffet supper offered each night before show for $10; meal reservations required by calling 812-357-6578 or emailing kitchen@saintmeinrad.edu.

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., March 24, St. John the Baptist, Rectory Lawn, Newburgh; rain date March 25; sponsored by Mother to Mother Ministry; children ages infant through 3rd grade welcome — candy and prizes!

Diocesan Choir for 2018 Chrism Mass, 5:30 p.m., March 27, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; choir is open to singers and instrumentalists from all parishes of the diocese; practices are from 2-4 p.m., March 18, 6-7 p.m., March 20 and 2-4 p.m., March 25; please contact Jeremy Korba at 812-589-3886 or jkorba@evdio.org with questions.

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library house, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners/Dances

Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., March 18, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; dine in or carry out; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5; for more information, call 812-768-6761.

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information, call 812-753-3548.

“Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala,” St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-985-2275.

55

Senior Citizens Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m., March 20, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; new members always welcome; for more information, call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.

Fundraisers

St. Patrick Family-Game and Card Party, noon, March 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; benefits Right to Life of Gibson Co.; $5 per person or $15 per family; door prizes, sandwiches, chips and drink; Chinese auction, half pot and snack table available; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.

Cora’s Corner Winter Clearance Sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., March 23-24, University Nursing and Rehab (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor), 1236 Lincoln Ave., Evansville; all items marked down to 25 cents; men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and miscellaneous items.

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, April 7, St. Theresa Gym, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.

MEO Tri-State Idol, 5 p.m., April 7, St. Vincent Manor, 800 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville; annual event includes social hour, silent auction, cash bar, contestant performances, voting, dinner and dessert; benefits students with special needs in Catholic diocesan schools; for more information, call 812-402-6700 ext. 2.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish “Die Kirche Auktion Fest,” April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Health

MEDCON 2018: What Does it mean to be a Catholic Physician or Nurse in 2018? April 13-14, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis; medical conference open to present and aspiring physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers; for more information, see www.MEDCON2018.splashthat.com.

Marriage

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage preparation minister or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Brewing with the Spirit: A Monastic Craft Beer Experience, March 23-24, St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants sample and make craft beer; cost $235, includes meals and lodging, commuter cost $175; for more information, call 812-719-2301 or email brewing@stbenedictsbrewworks.com.

Triduum Retreat, March 29 - April 1, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; silent retreat costs $350, includes meals and a private room; for more information and to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Spiritual Growth

Annunciation Parish Mission 2018, 6:30-8 p.m., All Mondays of Lent, Christ the King Church, Evansville; different presenters and topics each week; Monday of Holy Week, March 26, Penance Service with private confession; if you need childcare for these evenings, call Julie Rosario at 812-476-3061 to discuss options or for more information.

Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton, through April 10, Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; 8-week program includes a weekend retreat at Gethsemane Trappist Monastery on May 4-6; led by Father Henry Kuykendall; cost $10 for book and $20 for van transportation to Gethsemane, plus a free-will offering for two overnights and meals at the monastery; for more information or to register, call Deacon Jay VanHoosier or the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 18, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; rededication to the Blessed Mother open to all members and the community; ceremony includes Rosary, Homily, Legion prayers and Benediction; reception follows.

Harvest of Sorrows Lenten Prayer and Music Service, 7 p.m., March 19, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; purpose of Tenebrae service is to remember the somber events that occurred in Jesus’ life; nearly 30 seminarians, monks and community members will be offering their talents for this Lenten service; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

Way of the Cross, 3-5 p.m., March 30, Four Freedoms Monument, Downtown Evansville; join us for this public opportunity for prayer and to reflect on the path that Christ followed for our redemption; for more information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org; sponsored by the Catholic movement, Communion and Liberation.

Way of the Cross for Justice, 10-11 a.m., March 30, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Stations of the Cross with explanation and correlation with a justice-related topic; a freewill offering will be collected to support ongoing justice efforts throughout the Wabash Valley; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Divine Mercy Sunday, 3 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch; service will include Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, Litany of Divine Mercy, and Confession; for more information, call 812-753-3548.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Vocations

“Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence,” April 6-8, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free retreat to deepen your prayer life, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; no charge for retreat, meals and housing provided; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Editha at 812-230-4771.

“Come and See Weekend,” April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Workshops

Understanding How the Church Uses Scripture for the Liturgies of Holy Week, 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 17, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; explore the use of the Bible for the Church’s most important week of the year; cost $75, including lunch; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

“Making our Backyards Earth Friendly,” 7 p.m., March 19, Browning Rm A, Central Library, Evansville; learn how to create a backyard habitat that will benefit birds and pollinators and receive free wildflower seeds to get started; free and open to the public; for more information, email tristate.creation.care@gmail.com; sponsored by Tri-State Creation Care.

Yarn Spinners Retreat Weekend, March 23-25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skills level welcome; for information on cost or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“Christian Unity: An Honest Dialogue,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 24, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join facilitator Rev. Terri Hord Owens as she leads an examination of the word “unity;” cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is March 19; register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology, 7 p.m., April 12, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; presented by Dr. Caitlin Smith Gilson and is titled “Prayer, Suffering and Self-Presence,” free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.

Youth and Young Adult

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com