E Is For Everyone Reinforced By Interfaith Discussion

By

Dr. Jim Schroeder answers a question from an audience member during the panel discussion during the

A large crowd gathered in the Browning Room at Evansville’s Central library on March 11 to listen to and participate in a discussion aimed at affirming the value of others as a path to greater unity.

The presentation, hosted by The Catholic movement Communion and Liberation, centered on the “E is Everyone” branding campaign for the city of Evansville. Rev. Joe Easley, a retired pastor at Central United Methodist Church and member of the Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership, was joined by local businessman Amjad Manna and Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Jim Schroeder for a conversation focused around affirming the value of others as a path to greater unity.

“Community is essential,” Rev. Easley told the crowd. “Right now in our culture, there is a great sense of alienation and individualism. The only way we can live is in relationship to other people.”

“E is for everyone” is a community branding initiative implemented by the city in 2017. The slogan was developed based on input from more than 100 individuals and community groups. The campaign’s primary goal is to generate and elevate a positive perception of the Evansville Region. One way of reaching this goal is through extensive community listening opportunities.

Manna, a Muslim who came to the United States from Syria in 1997, stated that he was unprepared for the culture shock he experienced when coming to this country. “I expected openness, and that was not the case,” he said, contrasting his experience with the diverse culture he was accustomed to in Syria. “I had to prove myself a good person, a decent person, on several occasions. As time passed things improved and changed.”

Manna suggested a variety of ways that one can grow in understanding. He encouraged audience members to “Ask yourself, ‘What am I afraid of?’ Take the effort to open your eyes and expand yourself. Congregations, deliver the message of openness, the message of love. Ease the uncertainty and the fear.”

Schroeder continued with the message of looking within oneself to discover preconceived notions and find change. “If my pride prevents me from understanding the barriers I have, prevents me from understanding the deficits that exist inside of me, and I don’t really want to acknowledge that, then my ability to really seek out that continuous adventure is going be compromised,” he said.

Schroeder also encouraged those in attendance to unplug to silence negative messages. “I think we need to get off of our virtual platforms and spend more time on our real platforms.”

The panelists spent time relaying their own stories, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Holy Rosary Parish Respect Life coordinator Kim Engbers. The panelists fielded several questions from the audience, then spent time in small groups at the conclusion of the presentation.

Communion and Liberation is a movement in the Church with the purpose of forming its members in Christianity to make them coworkers in the Church’s mission in all areas of society.

“All of our traditions affirm that God is the creator of all; we are all created in the image of God,” Easley said. “Religion can be a dividing factor, but there are roots of unity at the very heart of it.”

“Ideas like this can empower the city, can empower all of us,” Manna replied. “If all congregations worked together we could bring change.”