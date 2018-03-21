ICC-priority Bills Pass In Final Hours Of Indiana General Assembly

By Brigid Curtis Ayer, Statehouse Correspondent For Indiana's Catholic Newspapers

Editor’s Note – The Indianapolis Business Journal reported on March 19 that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered state representatives and senators to return to the Statehouse sometime in May for a special session of the Indiana General Assembly. Remaining unresolved when the legislature adjourned on March 15 were the fates of bills that would have increased Indiana school safety funding in the wake of the deadly Parkland shooting in Florida, put regulations on autonomous vehicles while trying to encourage innovation in the state, and addressed the struggling Gary and Muncie school systems. According to the IBJ, Indiana’s top state budget official, Micah Vincent, estimated the cost of the special session at $30,000 per day. There is no definitive date yet for the special session and no specified length.

Indianapolis – State lawmakers passed several Indiana Catholic Conference priority bills during the final days and hours of the Indiana General Assembly before they adjourned March 14.

“It’s been a good session,” said Glenn Tebbe, executive director of the ICC, referring to this year’s legislative session and his efforts to forward issues that are important to the Catholic bishops of Indiana, and the common good of all Hoosiers.

“Given the dynamic of short legislative session, it’s hard for lawmakers to get a lot done,” said Tebbe. “Knowing that reality, I had fairly low expectations for significant progress. Yet despite the short session, some fairly significant – and positive – legislation passed.”

Tebbe said he was really pleased with the quick action lawmakers took to correct the professional-licensing dilemma facing “Dreamers.” They are participants in the federal program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. As a result of a 2011 bill passed by the Indiana General Assembly, which predated DACA, “Dreamers” were shut out of getting professional licenses in Indiana. Tebbe said, “Sometimes the immigration issue can become partisan; but this year, lawmakers took quick, bipartisan action to restore professional licensing for young ‘Dreamers.’” In all his years of working in the statehouse, Tebbe said he has seldom seen this kind of resolve and success at fixing a problem.

Indiana lawmakers passed Senate Bill 419, which restores access to professional licenses for roughly 9,800 Hoosier DACA participants in up to 70 professional license categories. “The bill will have a positive impact not only on those individuals directly affected by the licensing but for the entire families,” Tebbe said. “Employers will also benefit because they will be able to retain or hire those who maintain the proper licensing.”

Lower-income Hoosiers also benefit in two ways from the legislative action the ICC worked on this year. The ICC advocated for an expansion in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for persons with felony drug convictions. Hoosier lawmakers passed Senate Bill 11, which removes the permanent ban from food assistance under SNAP for convicted drug felons as long as they follow certain release guidelines. “Individuals, after serving their sentence and release from jail or prison, have many obstacles when rejoining the community,” Tebbe said. “Persons who have paid their debt and are attempting to rectify past mistakes should be given the opportunity to prove themselves, and be eligible for support and programs that can assist them and affirm their human dignity.”

To prevent exploitation of the poor, the ICC worked to stop an expansion of the payday-loan practice in Indiana. The proposal, House Bill 1319, which failed to pass in the Senate, would have created a new class of payday loans that charge annual interest rates more than triple what Indiana law currently considers felony loan sharking. Testimony earlier in the session indicated these high-interest loan products keep people trapped in a debt cycle. The House passed the bill, but it was stopped in the Senate when lawmakers did not give the bill a hearing. Tebbe said community-development organizations, nonprofits and many churches are working together to help low-income persons meet day-to-day needs, and teach them long-term, constructive ways to budget, save money and build credit so they can emerge out of poverty.

The ICC advocated for several proposals to protect the sanctity of life of the unborn, and protect and inform mothers considering abortion. Senate Bill 340, which passed in both houses, updates Indiana’s abortion regulations to require annual inspections of abortion centers, and added distinct requirements for surgical and chemical abortions. Tebbe said that due to the increase of chemical abortions and complications arising from them, and as more and more drugs come from Internet purchases, doctors and emergency centers will now be required to report these complications to the Indiana State Department of Health. Information about Indiana’s Safe Haven law will be included in the informed consent brochure and ISDH website so that women are aware of the ways they can give up their baby anonymously after birth should the mother be unable to provide care.

In the same proposal, Indiana’s Safe Haven law also was expanded by allowing newborn safety devices, commonly referred to as “baby boxes,” to be installed at fire stations that are staffed by emergency-medical providers at all times. The boxes themselves must be located in conspicuous areas visible to the staff and have dual alarm systems tested at least monthly.

And Indiana’s law regarding the death of a fetus was also changed. Current law provides that, should a fetus be killed during an attack on the mother, the sentence for the crime would include the fetus, if he or she had reached viability. The law passed this year allows an enhancement of the sentence for a fetus at any stage of development, affirming life at conception.

For a full listing and more details about what happened to the ICC-priority bills go to www.indianacc.org.