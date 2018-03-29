Rogation Day Mass Is April 10 At St. Clement, Boonville

By The Message Staff

Attendees pass a John Deere tractor as they process into St. Peter Celestine Church in Celestine for the 2016 Rogation Day Mass. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate the Diocese of Evansville’s 2018 Rogation Day Mass at 6 p.m. CDT on April 10 at St. Clement Parish in Boonville. Father John Boeglin, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Jasper, serves as the Diocesan Rural Life Director. He provided The Message with a look at Rogation Day and its history in our diocese for a 2016 issue of The Message.

“For centuries, folks have gathered in their rural communities to ask God’s favor for a good harvest and protection for animals such as poultry, and dairy and beef cattle. We also pray that we may be spared of natural disasters such as flooding, tornadoes and drought, which could destroy plants, animals and farm buildings.

“As the Rural Life Director of this diocese, we have hosted an annual Rogation Day service since July in the summer of 1988. During that year our region suffered a severe drought. Farmers begged me to host a Rogation service imploring God to bring much needed rain. That service was held in Ferdinand. In fact the next day it did rain.

“The Latin word Rogare means to ask favor. Catholic Rogation services date back to the middle ages, especially in France. As recently as 75 years ago, our local rural ancestors spoke of large Catholic Rogation Days in the diocese. These days were usually connected with either the three days before Ascension Thursday or near the feast of St. Mark, whose feast is celebrated on April 25. Now, as Director of Rural Life, I try to schedule our annual Rogation service before farmers and gardeners become too busy in their fields and gardens.

“Participants are invited to bring a small bag of soil to be blessed at the end of the service. They are to take the soil home and sprinkle it on their fields and garden as a sign of blessing and care for the earth. Participants are also invited to bring a bag of seed to be blessed.

“Anyone who cares about the good earth is invited to come and participate!”