Newburgh Student's Cupcakes Help Fill 'Rice Bowl'

By

Alexa Meunier donated almost $400 to CRS Rice Bowl through her cupcake sale and additional donations it generated.

Third-grader Alexa Meunier of Newburgh decided she wanted to do something special as part of her fundraising effort for Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl program this Lent. Her Mom, Cori, said Lexi originally wanted to go through her room gathering up items for a yard sale.

“We talked, and she understood that this time of year really isn’t the best for having a yard sale,” Cori said. “We brainstormed some other ideas, and Lexi decided she wanted to bake and sell cupcakes.”

Lexi nailed it.

Using a recipe she found for S’mores Cupcakes, the youngster – with help from her entire family – sold more than 170 cupcakes at two for a dollar. Many buyers provided “tips” to add to the effort, and other people made donations to Lexi’s effort after learning of it.

In all, her Rice Bowl offering – like the best of baked goods – rose dramatically; she collected almost $400!

“We always get those Rice Bowls that parishes provide every Lent, and we haven’t always used them,” Cori said. “This year, Lexi decided she wanted to do something extra as part of the Rice Bowl.

“She’s got a big heart, and she is a sweet girl.”

Lexi attends religious education classes at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, and her Rice Bowl plan became a team effort that involved her whole family.

After baking the cupcakes, Lexi got assistance from her Dad, Greg, who made the icing. Cori iced the treats, and Lexi decorated them – with toppings provided by her brother Eli.

“We spent a Sunday afternoon and evening delivering the cupcakes,” Cori said. “It was a great experience.”