Around The Diocese For March 30, 2018

Happy birthday!

Father Ron Kreilein, pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Rockport and St. Martin Parish in Chrisney, celebrates his birthday on April 6.

Darin Knight, principal at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 10.

Megan Howington, principal at St. Philip school in Posey County, celebrates her birthday on April 10.

Father Alex Zenthoefer, pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville and director of Diocesan Vocations, celebrates his birthday on April 10.

Happy anniversary!

Father Leo Kiesel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on March 30, 1963.

Monsignor Kenneth Knapp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on March 30, 1963.

Father Bernard Lutz, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on March 30, 1963.

Father Earl Rohleder, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on March 30, 1963.

Father James Endress, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on April 3, 1960.

Father Joseph Ziliak, vicar for retired priests of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained on April 7, 1962.

Submit an anniversary announcement

The Message invites all couples celebrating a special anniversary (50 years ) to publish a free announcement celebrating the occasion. There are three easy ways to place an announcement:

Email us at message@evdio.org and we will send you the form electronically.

Call 812-424-5536, ext. 252, and we will mail you the form or help you submit your announcement over the phone.

Stop by the Catholic Center at 4200 North Kentucky Ave. in Evansville and one of our staff members will help you.

We accept recent, quality photos in black and white or color. If you would like the photo returned, include a stamped self-addressed envelope or arrange to pick up the photo by calling The Message within 30 days of publication. You may send your email as an attachment to an email if you wish to submit information digitally.

Anniversary announcements and photos are due at least 10 days in advance of the requested publication date.

If you have any questions, please contact us at message@evdio.org or call Trisha Hannon Smith at 812-424-5536, ext. 252.

Bikers, Brunch and Blessing set for April 8

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are inviting all motorcycle riders to the upcoming “Biker, Brunch and Blessing,” scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 8 at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.

Sister Paula Damiano will facilitate the blessing as all attending the event will be greeted by sisters as they pray for safety on the road.

“The idea came about when I was on a trip last summer and realized how many motorcyclists there are out there,” Sister Paula said. “So I began to think about motorcycling … the thrill, the potential danger, the sense of freedom, and the journey. I went online and discovered that blessings for motorcyclists happen in many places around the country and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods seemed like a perfect place to have such a blessing.

“We’ve always considered our grounds ‘holy.’ Many persons come here to pray and ask for blessings, and it’s a beautiful destination for riders!”

All riders are invited to stay for Brunch at the O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall following the blessing. Those who stay for brunch will receive a reduced rate of $15.25 if they register prior to the event.

“The ride here can either begin or end by enjoying a fabulous Sunday Brunch,” Sister Paula added.

In addition, each rider will receive a medal of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin – who traveled on many Indiana roads in her time.

There is no cost to attend the blessing. For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.