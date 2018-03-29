Bulletin Board For March 30, 2018

Celestine Day at Dubois County Museum, 1-4 p.m., April 8, Dubois County Museum, Celestine; special displays, photos, speakers, demos, music, petting zoo, food and voting for Senior King and Queen to celebrate St. Celestine Parish’s 175 year anniversary; Grand Marshal announced at 3:30 p.m.; souvenir deed of the town given away to first 1,000 visitors.

Bikers, Brunch and Blessing, 10:30 a.m., April 8, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; the Sisters of Providence are inviting all motorcycle riders for a special blessing; no cost for the blessing, but brunch will be available for $15.25 if registered prior to the event; for more information call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library miter and typeface exhibits, on display through Aug 31, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Galery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by Saint Meinrad monk Fr. Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots, and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Arbor Day Tree Planting, 9 a.m., April 28, Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Hwy 144, Owensboro, Ky.; many of the trees will be planted in honor of the Ursuline Sisters; for more information call 270-229-2008 or email bestsy.mullins@maplemount.org.

Easter Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., April 1, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; enjoy shrimp cocktail, carved prime rib, raspberry port loin, side dishes, homemade desserts and much more; $24 for adults, $22 for seniors 55 , military personnel, special emergency personnel (police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians) and teachers, $13.50 for children ages 4-11, children under 4 free; reservations not accepted but tickets may be purchased in advance with cash or check only by contacting Sodexo at 812-535-4531.

We aren’t tired of fish yet fish fry, 4-7 p.m., April 6, St. Joseph Parish parking lot, Jasper; fish or barbecue pulled pork meals including German potatoes, slaw and bread; drive-through only, $8 per meal; sponsored by the St. John Bosco Youth Group.

Holy Cross All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross Parish; adults $9.50, children $4.50; family style dinner; carry-outs available; for more information call 812-753-3548.

Chicken and Ham dinner, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., April 15, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; fried chicken or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade chicken and dumplings, homemade slaw, green beans, corn, dessert and drink; carry-outs available; adults $10, children 12 and younger $5; country store with baked goods and quilt raffle; for more information call parish office at 812-867-3718.

Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala, St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets call 812-985-2275.

50 Catholic Singles Club, 6:30 p.m., April 5, Holy Family Room, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; bring a friend and come for a fun evening of fellowship; call 812-425-3369 for more information.

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m. – noon, Apr. 7, St. Theresa gym, 700 Herndon, Evansville; bag sale at 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit Good Shepherd twinning parish St. Rose of Lima, Haiti.

MEO Tri-State Idol, 5 p.m., April 7, St. Vincent Manor, 800 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville; annual event includes social hour, silent auction, cash bar, contestant performances, voting, dinner and dessert; benefits students with special needs in Catholic diocesan schools; for more information call 812-402-6700 ext. 2.

Homeschool book sell, 2:30-7 p.m., April 8, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; open to everyone; sellers set up 12:30-2 p.m. and clean up by 7:30 p.m.; no cost to sell; contact janet Dilger at 317-696-0898 for more information.

St. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Patchwork Central’s Pancake Extravaganza and Spring Art Sale, 7:30-11:30 a.m., April 21, 100 Washington Ave., Evansville; $7 adults, $4 children; includes sausage, fried apples, juice, coffee and all you can eat pancakes; for more information call 812-424-2735.

MEDCON 2018, What does it mean to be a Catholic physician or nurse in 2018? April 13-14, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis; medical conference open to present and aspiring physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers; for more information see MEDCON2018.SPLASHTHAT.COM.

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage prep. minister or visit https://www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend Retreat for Married Couples, 7:30 p.m., April 27-4 p.m., April 29, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, 5353 56th St, Indianapolis; time for you and your spouse to spend time together and learn tools to nourish your Sacrament in a new way; to register and for more information visit wwme.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; register online at https://www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

Spiritual Directors Reunion and Retreat, April 6-8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; attendees will explore both the barriers and pillars of joy during presenations, personal reflection and sharing; cost is $180, commuters $130; preregistration required; call 270-229-0206 or email Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Retreat day for Gardeners, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., April 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $30 fee includes lunch; please wear casual clothes and comfortable walking shoes; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206.

Spirituality of Work retreat day, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., April 11 or 12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; presentations, personal reflections with Benedictine Sister Betty Drewes; $25 fee includes lunch; preregistration required at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Creative Women’s Retreat, 7 p.m., April 20- 4 p.m., April 22, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; experience images, colors and symbols relating to life’s journey; cost is $275 and includes private room and meals; for more information or to register, call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Gennesaret Retreat, April 20-22, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; designed for persons with chronic or serious health issues that would otherwise hinder them from attending a weekend overnight retreat; contact Tom or Amy Payne of Owensboro at 270-686-7739 for more information.

Administrative Professionals Retreat, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., April 25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; talks on the theology of work and group participation led by Lisa Gulino, $25 fee includes lunch; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or register online at ursulinesmsj.org.

Spirituality of Aging Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation; 5-6:30 p.m., April 3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Sister Marietta Wethington will discuss how aging is the natural progression of life and explore ways to age in a healthy manner; cost is $20 and preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., April 8 (second Sunday of each month); Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; adoration concludes with evening prayer.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., April 10, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2018 gatherings will focus on “That All May be One”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Divine Mercy Sunday, 3 p.m., April 8, Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch; service will include Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, Litany of Divine Mercy, and Confession; for more information call 812-753-3548.

Catholics Returning Home: Six Monday evenings beginning April 16, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; come ask questions, explore the Church and return home whether you have been away a few years of 50 years; call 812-477-8923 for more information.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ” Healing Mass, Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family Catholic Church, Jasper; Celebrant Fr. John Judie; for more information visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Come and See life as a Sister of Providence, April 6-8, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; free retreat to deepen your prayer life, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; no charge for retreat and meals and housing provided; register online at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Editha at 812-230-4771.

Come and See Weekend with the Ursulines, April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Book Study “Immortal Diamond: The search for our true self,” 9:30-11 a.m., April 7 and 21; Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; facilitated by Rev. Rebecca Zelensky and Dr. William Hine; cost is $45, which includes the book; deadline to register is March 30; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Simplifying Parenting in a Complicated World, 6:30 p.m.,April 9, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville; Amy and Dr. Jim Schroeder will share wisdom and insights as well as create dialogue in order to help participants parent for wholeness and holiness; call 812-477-8923 or go to www.hrparish.org to register.

Annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology, 7 p.m., April 12, St. Bede Theater, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; This year’s lecture is presented by Dr. Caitlin Smith Gilson and is titled “Prayer, Suffering and Self-Presence,” free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.

Basic Methods of Evangelization Workshop, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., April 21, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville; sign-in starts at 8 a.m. and Mass and Confession will be available; cost is $20 for advance registration (deadline is April 14) or $30 at the door; lunch and materials are available; to register contact Cecilia Reising at cereising@gmail.com or visit st.Paulse.com/evansvilleindiana.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; please register groups at https://www.missionevansville.com/registration.html by March 5; scholarships available; for more information contact missionevansville@gmail.com.