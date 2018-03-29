Catholic Foundation Allocates $1.9 Million In Funding

By Special To The Message

The board of directors of The Catholic Foundation of Southwestern Indiana Inc., is pleased to announce a record $1,915,362 in funding for the 2018 calendar year in the Diocese of Evansville. This represents a historic record for the foundation in funding, and an increase of 12 percent over the previous year.

This extraordinary level of funding has been made possible by the foresight, sacrifice and service of countless Catholic families across the diocese, and the stewardship and fiduciary responsibility of foundation’s board of directors since the foundation’s inception in 1988. The generosity bestowed by many will serve as a vital funding stream into perpetuity to support our shared Catholic culture within the diocese.

Stated within the current strategic plan of the foundation, focus areas within the diocese are parish support, Catholic education, social justice initiatives and vocational assistance. The foundation strives to build partnerships in faith that support the diocese’s 45 parishes, more than 11,000 Catholic school students, 1,200 teachers and catechists, Catholic social justice efforts, seminarian assistance and retired priests.

The current assets of the foundation are $58 million, with growth anticipated to increase over previous years through the successful completion of the “Stewards of God’s Grace” capital campaign. The impact of the capital campaign’s combined efforts will build much higher capacities within all of our parishes, schools, and Catholic initiatives across our diocese.

More than 600 endowments within the foundation, created by individuals and families from our parishes, serve to assist diocesan priests and Catholic leaders to maintain and grow our Catholic way of life in southwestern Indiana.

The Catholic Foundation of Southwestern Indiana seeks to assist Catholic individuals and families in creating legacies to serve God through Catholic causes. If we may be of assistance to any parish, Catholic school, individual, or family, please contact us at 812-424-5536.