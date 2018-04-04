Reitz Memorial Athletic Director Earns National Recognition

By

CHARLES ROBERTS

The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has announced that Charles Roberts, Director of Athletics at Reitz Memorial High School, has been recognized by the association as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

The NIAAA said that, to earn this distinction, Roberts demonstrated the highest levels of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

Roberts is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary-school curriculum.