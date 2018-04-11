Around The Diocese For April 13, 2018

Happy birthday!

Julie Rosario, parish catechetical leader at Annunciation Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on April 22.

Happy anniversary!

Father Anthony Govind, associate pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on April 21, 2010.

Father Robert Nemergut, retired priest of the diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on April 22, 1977.

Anderson Woods summer camp taking applications

Anderson Woods Summer Camp for children and adults with special needs is now accepting applications for campers, counselors and volunteers. The camp, located in rural Perry County, offers a unique outdoor camping experience. Eight weeks of 4-day, 3-night sessions in June and July are full of activities such as hiking, fishing, water games, gardening, tending to animals, kickball, hayrides, cookouts, arts and crafts and more; all while making new friends. Camper fees are $200 per sessions. Counselors receive $2,500 for their eight weeks of service and volunteers are always needed. For more information or an application visit www.andersonwoods.org, or call Megan Gatwood at (812) 639-1079.

Natural Family Planning presentation set for April 22

A free presentation on Natural Family Planning (NFP) will be held on April 22 at the St. Meinrad Parish office in St. Meinrad.

The Creighton Method of NFP has been scientifically proven to help achieve or avoid pregnancy in a safe, all-natural way. It does not refer to the “rhythm” or calendar method. Janet Dilger, a FertilityCare specialist, will give a 30-minute talk, followed by a question and answer session.

The event begins at 9:40 a.m. CT and is expected to last an hour. To attend, enter the parish office, which is located next to the church, through the carport.

Refreshments and babysitting will be provided. For more information, please call (812) 357-5533 or email smeinrad@psci.net.







Mixed media paintings on display at Archabbey Library Gallery

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad is hosting an exhibit of mixed media paintings by Louisville, Ky. artist Laurie Doctor. The show will run through May 14.

Doctor is an accomplished painter and calligrapher who teaches workshops in the United States and Europe.

According to Doctor, the Archabbey was the inspiration for her artwork. “These paintings began on solitary retreats at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey over the last year. Every morning I walked through the winter woods, past the Stations of the Cross, the icy pond and the farmhouse to the studio. Once there, I had no particular plan – only the opportunity to let images arise and follow a thread.

“This work is inspired by this place, this abbey, with its quiet and its bells. A recurring question being raised outside any religious tradition is: How do you find the image or language for praise?”

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website:www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.