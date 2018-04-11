Bulletin Board For April 13, 2018

By

General Interest

Earth Day Festival and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 28, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; exhibits, craft fair, pony rides, garden and horse barn tours, nature trail hike, alpaca shearing demonstration, alpaca obstacle course, fiber arts demonstration, children’s poetry class and more; admission is free, but freewill offerings accepted; first 500 people receive a free gift bag; for more information, visit www.WhiteViolet.org, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Arbor Day Tree Planting, 9 a.m., April 28, Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Hwy 144, Owensboro, Ky.; many of the trees will be planted in honor of the Ursuline Sisters; for more information, call 270-229-2008 or email betsy.mullins@maplemount.org.

Mixed Media Art Exhibit, through May 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of mixed media paintings by artist Laurie Doctor who was inspired by St. Meinrad Archabbey; free and open to the public; those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/libraryhours.

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots, and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners/Dances

Italian Dinner Night, 5 p.m., April 14, Rager Hall, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville; pasta, salad, breads, dessert, tea and coffee, wine available for purchase; chance auctions, half-pot drawings, door prizes; $15 per person, registration required; carry out tickets available; call Kim Kuehn at 812-425-1577 for more information.

Chicken and Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., April 15, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; fried chicken or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade chicken and dumplings, homemade slaw, green beans, corn, dessert and drink; carry-outs available; adults $10, children 12 and younger $5; country store with baked goods and quilt raffle; for more information, call parish office at 812-867-3718.

“Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala,” St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; for more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-985-2275.

Fundraisers

Sts. Peter and Paul “Die Kirche Auktion Fest,” April 15, Haubstadt Old Gym, corner of Gibson and West Streets, Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-noon; live auction 1 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle, food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop; kids games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, 5 and 7:30 p.m. performances, April 20, Ft. Branch Community Park, Haubstadt; Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Under the Big Top, rain or shine; $10 adults, $7 children/senior, under 2 free; tickets available at Mayflower Gardens (Ft. Branch) or Sunrise Mini-Mart and K of C Hall (Haubstadt); sponsored by Haubstadt Knights of Columbus Council 2215; proceeds to benefit South Gibson Catholic Schools Holy Cross, St. James and Sts. Peter and Paul; for information, call or text Bob at 812-746-5591.

Smoked Ribs Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. pick-up April 21, Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; for pre-orders, call Holy Rosary Parish 812-477-8923 or email micash1gr@aol.com; $20/slab; sponsored by Holy Rosary Men’s Club.

Patchwork Central’s Pancake Extravaganza and Spring Art Sale, 7:30-11:30 a.m., April 21, 100 Washington Ave. Evansville; $7 adults, $4 children; includes sausage, fried apples, juice, coffee and all you can eat pancakes; for more information, call 812-424-2735.

Autism Evansville Walk and 5K, April 28, onsite registration opens 8 a.m., Warrick Co. 4H Center, Boonville; featuring 5K at 9 a.m., kids dash at 10 a.m. and one mile walk at 10:30 a.m.; entertainment, silent auction, vendors, food, family fun activities; age 4 and under free, ages 5-18 $15, ages 19 and up $25; online registration closes on April 25; person on autism spectrum FREE with code, please request code at director@autismevansville.org and include name of participant and age; register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Boonville/AutismEvansvilleWalk5k.

St. Jude Give Hope Run, 8 a.m., April 28, Burdette Park, Evansville; to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; register online at www.givehoperun.org or at Burdette Park on race day from 7:30-8 a.m.

Health

Natural Family Planning, 9:40 a.m., April 22, St. Meinrad Parish office, St. Meinrad; 30-minute Creighton Method of National Family Planning presentation followed by question and answer session; refreshments and babysitting will be provided; for more information, call 812-357-5533 or email smeinrad@psci.net.

Marriage

Worldwide Marriage Encounter for Married Couples, 7:30 p.m., April 27 – 4 p.m., April 29, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, 5353 56th St., Indianapolis; weekend retreat for you and your spouse to spend time together and learn tools to nourish your Sacrament in a new way; to register and for more information, visit www.wwme.org.

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage preparation minister or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; register online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese and share resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Creative Women’s Retreat, 7 p.m., April 20 – 4 p.m., April 22, Kordes Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; experience images, colors and symbols relating to life’s journey; cost $275, includes private room and meals; for more information or to register, call 812-367-1411, ext. 2915 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Gennesaret Retreat, April 20-22, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; designed for persons with chronic or serious health issues that would otherwise hinder them from attending a weekend overnight retreat; contact Tom or Amy Payne of Owensboro at 270-686-7739 for more information.

Administrative Professionals Retreat, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., April 25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; talks on the theology of work and group participation led by Lisa Gulino, $25 fee includes lunch; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Spiritual Growth

Evening of Adoration, 7 p.m., April 13, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Vincennes; evening of adoration in celebration of the ordination to the Diaconate of Luke Hassler and Andrew Thomas; for more information, email mmiller@evdio.org or call 800-637-1731.

Catholics Returning Home, six Monday evenings beginning April 16, 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; come ask questions, explore the Church and return home whether you have been away a few years or 50 years; call 812-477-8923 for more information.

“Our Sacred Earth, Our Common Home: Reflection and Action on Laudato Si,” 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., April 21, National Shrine of Our Lady of Snows, Belleville, Ill.; scheduled keynote speaker is Mary Evelyn Tucker, PH.D. Senior Lecturer and research Scholar, School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, Yale Divinity School; followed by hands-on break-out sessions; $25/adults, $15/students; register at www.snows.org/programs or call 618-394-6270.

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

Vocations

“Come and See Weekend,” April 20-22, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; come and spend time with other young Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or 270-229-4103, ext. 218.

Workshops

Basic Methods of Evangelization Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., April 21, Corpus Christi, Evansville; sign-in starts at 8 a.m., Mass and Confession will be available; cost $20 for advance registration (deadline April 14) or $30 at the door; lunch and materials are available; to register, contact Cecilia Reising at cereising@gmail.com or visit www.st.Paulse.com/evansvilleindiana.

“Christ, Storytelling and You,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 25, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop to help attendees look at the Gospel stories from a different perspective; cost is $45, which includes lunch; registration deadline is April 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Youth and Young Adult

Camp Marian for Girls, June 11-13, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who have completed grades 5-8 will participate in games, crafts, swimming and archery, sleep in tents on the monastery grounds and pray together and learn about influential Benedictine saints; $45; to register, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocations@thedome.org.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com