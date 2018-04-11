Nowak Named Posey County Teacher Of The Year

Submitted photo

The Posey County Alliance presented Ryan Nowak, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Wendel Catholic School in St. Wendel, with the 2018 Posey County Teacher of the Year award at the Southwest Indiana Chamber’s annual Report to the Posey County Business Community Dinner.

Nowak said he was honored to receive the award and expressed thanks to his colleagues, parishioners and members of the St. Wendel community. “I wouldn't be a successful educator without them,” he said. He mentioned that his favorite memories of teaching involve class service projects. “I've loved working with my students to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Ronald McDonald House over the years. Last year, we showed our appreciation for the local farmers who play an important role in our community by delivering care packages which included a hat, insulated mug, drinks, and snacks. Visiting with the younger kids in the school during my breaks always puts a smile on my face.”

Each year the Posey County Alliance presents the award to an individual nominated by the Posey County community and winners are selected by an award committee. The award honors a licensed teacher or administrator who inspires students and demonstrates leadership in educational activities.

While describing Nowak’s distinguished qualities, the Alliance stated Nowak “has started several programs including Red and White Night and the SWIRL program. He is the Math Bowl coach and also makes math fun for the students. Mr. Nowak is very involved with many events at Saint Wendel and is great with keeping parents informed and involved.”