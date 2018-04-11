Youth Resources Hall Of Fame Event Is April 19

By

Youth Resources invites the community to attend its 24th annual Hall of Fame Celebration on April 19 at St. Benedict Cathedral School’s Woodward Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CDT with a dinner/program at 6 p.m. High school seniors who participate in YR’s programs will be recognized, as well as outstanding students, alumni and volunteers.

Students from St. Benedict Cathedral and St. Wendel schools will give presentations about the service projects they have completed this year with funding from Youth Resources’ Make a Difference Grants.

Adult tickets are $20 and youth tickets are $10. Reservations may be made at youth-resources.org/hall-of-fame, by calling the Youth Resources office at 812-421-0030 or by emailing erin@youth-resources.org. Proceeds go toward future Make a Difference Grants.