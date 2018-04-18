Bulletin Board For April 20, 2018

By

General Interest

Mesker Park Zoo Party for the Planet, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 21, Mesker Park Zoo, Evansville; fun activities for all ages, learn about native plants and see conservation in action, text scavenger hunt, recycled art contest; event is included in the price of zoo admission and free for zoo members; visit www.meskerparkzoo.com for additional information.

Arbor Day Tree Planting, 9 a.m., April 28, Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Hwy 144, Owensboro, Ky.; many of the trees will be planted in honor of the Ursuline Sisters; for more information, call 270-229-2008 or email betsy.mullins@maplemount.org.

Earth Day Festival and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 28, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; exhibits, craft fair, pony rides, garden and horse barn tours, nature trail hike, alpaca shearing demonstration, alpaca obstacle course, fiber arts demonstration, children’s poetry class and more; admission is free, but freewill offerings accepted; first 500 people receive a free gift bag; for more information, visit www.WhiteViolet.org, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; for a list of speakers and topics or for more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.org or call 812-357-6501.

Howell Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 5, Howell Park, Evansville; free par 3 and mini golf to encourage new golfers to enjoy the game; family activities, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs; sponsored by the Howell Booster Club; for more information, contact John Drone at 812-604-6709.

SWIMGA Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., May 5, Vanderburgh 4-H Center, Evansville; Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions; perennial and annual flowers for sun and shade, succulents, vegetables and herbs, water plants and more; supports the Master Gardener Program.

Mixed Media Art Exhibit, through May 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of mixed media paintings by artist Laurie Doctor who was inspired by St. Meinrad Archabbey; free and open to the public; those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/libraryhours.

Dinners/Dances

“Black Tie and Blue Jeans Gala,” St. Philip Parish Auction, April 28, 3500 St. Philip Road S., Mount Vernon; dinner 7 p.m., live auction 8 p.m., silent auction includes theme baskets; proceeds from the auction will be used to improve school safety; tickets $30 each, includes meal and drinks; for more information or to purchase tickets, call 812-985-2275.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, May 13, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; bring mom and enjoy a meal of fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dumplings and great desserts; dine in or carry outs available; adults $10, children $5; for more information, call 812-768-6761.

50 Catholic Singles Club, 6:30 p.m., May 3 (first Thursday each month), Holy Family Room, lower level St. Benedict Hall, St. Benedict Cathedral Campus, Evansville; bring a friend and come for a fun evening of fellowship; for more information, call 812-425-3369.

Fundraisers

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, 5 and 7:30 p.m. performances, April 20, Ft. Branch Community Park, Haubstadt; Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Under the Big Top, rain or shine; $10 adults, $7 children/senior, under 2 free; tickets available at Mayflower Gardens (Ft. Branch) or Sunrise Mini-Mart and K of C Hall (Haubstadt); sponsored by Haubstadt Knights of Columbus Council 2215; proceeds to benefit South Gibson Catholic Schools Holy Cross, St. James and Sts. Peter and Paul; for information, call or text Bob at 812-746-5591.

Smoked Ribs Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. pick-up April 21, Green River Rd. and Washington Ave., Evansville; for pre-orders, call Holy Rosary Parish 812-477-8923 or email micash1gr@aol.com; $20/slab; sponsored by Holy Rosary Men’s Club.

Patchwork Central’s Pancake Extravaganza and Spring Art Sale, 7:30-11:30 a.m., April 21, 100 Washington Ave. Evansville; $7 adults, $4 children; includes sausage, fried apples, juice, coffee and all you can eat pancakes; for more information, call 812-424-2735.

Autism Evansville Walk and 5K, April 28, onsite registration opens 8 a.m., Warrick Co. 4H Center, Boonville; featuring 5K at 9 a.m., kids dash at 10 a.m. and one mile walk at 10:30 a.m.; entertainment, silent auction, vendors, food, family fun activities; age 4 and under free, ages 5-18 $15, ages 19 and up $25; online registration closes on April 25; person on autism spectrum FREE with code, please request code at director@autismevansville.org and include name of participant and age; register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Boonville/AutismEvansvilleWalk5k.

St. Jude Give Hope Run, 8 a.m., April 28, Burdette Park, Evansville; to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; register online at www.givehoperun.org or at Burdette Park on race day from 7:30-8 a.m.

Health

Natural Family Planning, 9:40 a.m., April 22, St. Meinrad Parish office, St. Meinrad; 30-minute Creighton Method of National Family Planning presentation followed by question and answer session; refreshments and babysitting will be provided; for more information, call 812-357-5533 or email smeinrad@psci.net.

Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers Only — Middle Stages, 10 a.m.-noon, April 26, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Suite 510, Evansville; hear caregivers and professionals via video discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care; $5 donation suggested; registration required at www.communityresourcefinder.org or call 1-800-272-3900.

Marriage

Worldwide Marriage Encounter for Married Couples, 7:30 p.m., April 27 – 4 p.m., April 29, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, 5353 56th St., Indianapolis; weekend retreat for you and your spouse to spend time together and learn tools to nourish your Sacrament in a new way; to register and for more information, visit www.wwme.org.

Unveiled Engaged Couples Retreat, April 28-29; for engaged couples getting married in 2018; contact your parish marriage preparation minister or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html for more details.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; register online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese and share resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Administrative Professionals Retreat, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., April 25, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; talks on the theology of work and group participation led by Lisa Gulino, $25 fee includes lunch; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Reunions

Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Junior College Reunion, May 19-20, Maple Mount, Ky.; all students and faculty of Mount Saint Joseph Academy or Junior College are invited for Alumnae Weekend; activities include a memory room, supper and prayers on Saturday evening, taking class photos, breakfast with the Ursuline Sisters and Mass on Sunday, and the popular awards banquet; accommodations available for a fee; cost for awards banquet $25; to register, contact Marian Bennett at 270-229-2006 or alumnae.msj@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

“Greetings in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Healing Mass,Praise and Worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., April 29, Holy Family, Jasper; Celebrant Father John Judie; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call 812-544-2239.

“St. Angela Merici’s Life,” 5-6:30 p.m., May 1, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Evening with an Ursuline” dinner and presentation of a personal trip with Angela through the eyes of a traveler who walked in her footsteps; cost $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Vocations

Become a Providence Associate, accepting applications until May 31; Providence Associates are women and men of diverse faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their unique gifts while walking with the Sisters of Providence; accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister; to learn and share about Providence Spirituality, call Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or email ddillow@spsmw.org for more information.

Workshops

“Basic Methods of Evangelization,” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., April 21, Corpus Christi, Evansville; sign-in starts at 8 a.m., Mass and Confession will be available; cost $30; lunch and materials are available; to register, contact Cecilia Reising at cereising@gmail.com or visit www.st.Paulse.com/evansvilleindiana.

“Christ, Storytelling and You,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 25, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop to help attendees look at the Gospel stories from a different perspective; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is April 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Youth and Young Adult

Camp Marian for Girls, June 11-13, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who have completed grades 5-8 will participate in games, crafts, swimming and archery, sleep in tents on the monastery grounds and pray together and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; to register, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocations@thedome.org.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com.