Holy Rosary Breaks Ground On New Construction

By

Evan Hurt, third from left, a third-grade student at Holy Rosary School in Evansville, helps break ground at the blessing and formal groundbreaking ceremony held on April 14. Photo by Trisha Hannon Smith

Father Bernie Etienne, pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, thanked the crowd assembled and led them in prayer during a groundbreaking and blessing before the 4:30 p.m. Mass on April 14. The parish has begun a $4 million project that includes a day chapel, gathering space, elevator, handicap-accessible restrooms, a classroom and additional meeting space.

Participating in the ceremonial groundbreaking were representatives from Empire Contractors, Inc. and Hafer Design, along with parish and school staff. Site preparation began in late March and completion is scheduled for the spring/summer of 2019. Construction will affect areas in and around the front parking lot, the south entrance of the church and access to the courtyard outside the parish office, school and church, including the adoration chapel. Plans are being made for alternate access to and from the buildings including the church.