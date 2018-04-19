Interfaith Observance Of The National Day Of Prayer Is May 3

By

The 67th National Day of Prayer is May 3, and this year’s theme focuses on unity.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force, which annually develops a theme for the day, has announced that the 2018 theme is “Pray for America: Unity.”

Evansville’s Interfaith observance will occur at Four Freedoms Monument along the downtown riverfront, and the public is invited to attend and participate. The ceremony will begin at Noon. Representatives from a variety of faith traditions will participate, and everyone attending will have an opportunity to sign a proclamation from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office recognizing the National Day of Prayer in Evansville.