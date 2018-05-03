Around The Diocese For May 4, 2018

Happy birthday!

Father Christopher Droste, pastor of Divine Mercy Parishes in St. Anthony and Schnellville, celebrates his birthday on May 10.

Father Simon Natha, associate pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, celebrates his birthday on May 12.

Joseph Munning, parish catechetical leader at Holy Family Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on May 12.

Deacon Jose Garrido, Deacon at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 13.

Father Robert Nemergut, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 13.

Happy anniversary!

Father Tony Ernst, pastor of St. James and Sts. Peter and Paul Parishes in Haubstadt and Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch, diocesan coordinator of missionary priests and Dean of West Deanery, was ordained to the priesthood May 9, 1998.

Deacon Richard Preske, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained as a deacon on May 9, 1981.

Father David Martin, retired priest of the diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood May 14, 1976.

Deacon Joseph Seibert, deacon at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, was ordained as deacon on May 15, 1977.

Deacon Richard Grannan, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained as deacon on May 15, 1977.

Deacon David Franklin, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained as deacon on May 15, 1977.

Deacon Francis Hillenbrand, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained as deacon on May 15, 1977.