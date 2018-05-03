Bulletin Board For May 4, 2018

By

﻿﻿

General Interest

Howell Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 5, Howell Park, Evansville; free par 3 and mini golf to encourage new golfers to enjoy the game; family activities, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs; sponsored by the Howell Booster Club; for more information, contact John Drone at 812-604-6709.

SWIMGA Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., May 5, Vanderburgh 4-H Center, Evansville; Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions; perennial and annual flowers for sun and shade, succulents, vegetables and herbs, water plants and more; supports the Master Gardener Program.

Mixed Media Art Exhibit, through May 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of mixed media paintings by artist Laurie Doctor who was inspired by St. Meinrad Archabbey; free and open to the public; those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/libraryhours.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; for a list of speakers and topics or for more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.org or call 812-357-6501.

Reality Spanish Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 29 - July 5, Office of Hispanic Ministry, 610 E. Walnut St., Ste. 220A, Evansville; students will learn to read, write, understand and participate in basic conversations in Spanish covering topics such as places, directions, food, time, personal information and greetings; cost $100, registration required, space is limited; for more information or to register, call Carlos Mayser at 812-618-7519 or email cmayser@evdio.org; sponsored by the Office of Hispanic Ministry.

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots, and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners/Dances

BBQ Chicken Dinners, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., pick up Mother’s Day, May 13, Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Campus, St. Anthony; $10 includes ½ chicken, slaw, baked beans, bread; $12 whole chicken only; for pre-orders call Ann at 812-482-9644 or email hasenour12@gmail.com.

St. Wendel Knights of St. John Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., May 13, St. Wendel Knights of St. John Knights Home, 11714 Winery Road, Wadesville; treat mom to a wonderful Mother’s Day brunch with our well known fried chicken dinner and dessert; drive-thru for carry-out; contact Mark Elpers at 812-457-9717 with any questions.

St. Boniface Italian Night Out, 5:30 p.m., May 12, St. Agnes Campus Ryves Hall, Evansville; tickets $20 per person; all proceeds go to support parish mission trip to Appalachia; dinner, bar, entertainment, quilt raffle, cake raffle, half pots and silent auction; for tickets and reservations, call Donna Scheller at 812-464-2381 or Barbara Winstead at 812-624-2008; reservations due May 7.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, May 13, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; bring mom and enjoy a meal of fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dumplings and great desserts; dine in or carry outs available; adults $10, children $5; for more information, call 812-768-6761.

Mother’s Day Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 13, O’Shaughnessy Dining room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; menu includes shrimp cocktail, carved prime rib, cranberry pork loin, fresh salads, side dishes, desserts; for more information or to purchase tickets in advance with cash or check, contact Sodexo at 812-535-4285.

55

Fit Over Fifty, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. Fridays, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; fitness program designed for people 50 includes aerobics, strength, flexibility, balance exercises; no cost, donations accepted; for information, call the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Fundraisers

Special Needs Fishing Tournament, 8-11:30 a.m., May 19, Boonville; sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10257 of St. Clement Parish; food, attendance prizes, fishing gear and beverages will be provided for participants and those who escort them; Registered Nurses will be on site, with emergency vehicle support nearby; registration deadline is May 10; download and complete registration form that is available at www.kofcfishing.homestead.com/info.html; if you need a hard-copy registration form mailed, contact Dennis McVey at 812-217-8065.

Grillin’ and Chillin’ Cruise-in and 5K Run, June 2, St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel; 5K Run and Leisure Walk beginning at 8 a.m. through St. Wendel area followed by a free happy hour after the event; registration for 5K run/walk can be found online at http://bit.ly/GrillinNChillin5K; cruise-in is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles; registration for the cruise-in is free and will be from 3-7 p.m.; awards presented at 7:30 p.m.; German bologna, smoked chicken, bratwurst, burgers, and ice cream; contact Chris Herr at 812-455-0844 for more information; sponsored by St. Wendel Men’s Club.

Health

Personal Wellness Coaching, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; confidential 6 or 12 week program scheduled at a convenient time for participant for those who are ready to make a positive change and improve overall health; for complete details call Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399.

Lifeline Medical Alert Assistance Services, medical alert assistance service for those who wish to live independently while maintaining an immediate emergency link to Lifeline Systems Call Center; $50 one-time installation fee; costs start at $39 per month after installation; call 812-996-2399 for more information.

Stroke Screenings, Memorial Hospital, Jasper, offers stroke screenings for individuals who are at risk for strokes; call 812-996-8550 for details or to schedule a screening.

Marriage

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese and share resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; register online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Yarn Spinners Retreat, June 1-3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting at any skill level is welcome to attend; weekend will include workshops and relaxing time to work on projects; for information on room rates, costs or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, email Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Forgiveness Retreat, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, Providence Hall Activity Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; bring your need for forgiveness as well as your need to be free of the hurts in your life; facilitator Providence Sister Ann Sullivan; cost $45, includes lunch; register by May 25 at 812-535-2952 or visit www.Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Individual Private Retreat, June 3-9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; treat yourself to a week of personal time; let the peaceful surroundings of Mount Saint Joseph feed your faith through private prayer, reflection and quiet time; week begins 7 p.m. Sunday and ends after breakfast the following Saturday; cost $275, includes room and meals; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Retreats for Women Religious — “Living in the Present Moment: The Power of Forgiveness and the Power of Now,” July 15-20, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat led by Sister of St. Joseph Sister Carol Marozzi, who served on the board of Spiritual Directors International and holds masters degrees in moral theology and Christian spirituality; directed week-long retreats will also be offered during the conference; retreat fee $450, includes accommodations, meals and program materials; commuters $275; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Reunions

Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Junior College Reunion, May 19-20, Maple Mount, Ky.; all students and faculty of Mount Saint Joseph Academy or Junior College are invited for Alumnae Weekend; activities include a memory room, supper and prayers on Saturday evening, taking class photos, breakfast with the Ursuline Sisters and Mass on Sunday, and the popular awards banquet; accommodations available for a fee; cost for awards banquet $25; to register, contact Marian Bennett at 270-229-2006 or alumnae.msj@maplemount.org.

SAVE THE DATE: Mater Dei Class of 1968 50th Reunion,Oct. 5-6 — more information to come! Please respond to mdclass1968@yahoo.com if you have an email.

Spiritual Growth

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., May 8, second Tuesday of each month, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; “That All May be One” candlelight service includes prayer, music, silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for information, call 812-535-2926 or email jmoon@spsmw.org.

Catechism Classes for the Deaf, Marge Luebbehusen, ASL Interpreter, offers catechism classes for any deaf person seeking to become Catholic or know more about the Catholic faith; also offering sign language classes; for more information, contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000 or Marg Luebbehusen at 812-604-0246.

Support

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group, first Wednesday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m., Memorial Hospital, Board Conference Room A, Jasper; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org.

Anxiety/Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesday of each month, Deaconess Hospital Resource Center, Evansville; trained facilitator coordinates meetings which include sharing life experiences, education, advocacy and coping skills; for information, call 812-426-2640; sponsored by Mental Health America.

Grief Support Group, first and third Thursday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Mental Health America, Evansville; monthly sessions are open to youth ages 9-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one; for information call Joe Gilreath at 812-426-2640.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Evansville area schedule and meeting locations, call 812-434-4952 or visit www.southwesternindianaaaa.org.

Workshops

Create a Wildflower Sanctuary, 6:30 p.m., May 8, Hub Coffee House, 2025 W. Franklin St., Evansville; sign up by emailing tristate.creation.care@gmail.com.

“When Psalms Meet Mandala,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 12, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; workshop to help connect the two and settle the mind; cost $50, includes lunch and materials, registration deadline May 7; register online at www.Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Finding God in the “Mess,” 10 a.m.-noon, May 19, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Illinois; presented by Oblate of Mary Immaculate Father Salvador Gonzalez; fee $20, pre-registration required; for more information or to register, visit www.snows.org/programs or call the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Art, Journaling and Art Journaling: Creative Practices for Spiritual Growth; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 2, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; no art or writing skills necessary; participants need to bring only a childlike willingness to set aside inhibitions and to be delighted with the magic of color and the wonder of words; cost $45, includes lunch and supplies; register by May 14 at 812-535-2952 or visit www.Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Journey to Nicaea: Shapers of Christian Orthodoxy, 10 a.m.-noon, May 12, June 9 and July 7; National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; this series will explore the lives and work of some of the major shapers of Christian orthodoxy as articulated in the Nicene Creed; presented by Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $10 per session or $30 for series; pre-registration required; for more information or to register, visit www.snows.org/programs or call the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Vocations

Picnic with the Bishop, 4 p.m., May 31, St. John, Daylight; anyone in high school or older welcome to attend; Mass, presentations by priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay church ministers, food and fun; contact your parish office if interested, email vocations@evdio.org or call Marilyn at 812-424-5536 to make reservations.

Become a Providence Associate, accepting applications until May 31; Providence Associates are women and men of diverse faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their unique gifts while walking with the Sisters of Providence; accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister; to learn and share about Providence Spirituality, call Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or email ddillow@spsmw.org for more information.

Youth and Young Adult

Camp Marian for Girls, June 11-13, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who have completed grades 5-8 will participate in games, crafts, swimming and archery, sleep in tents on the monastery grounds and pray together and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; to register, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocations@thedome.org.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com.

SAVE THE DATE: Source Summit 2019, April 5-7, 2019, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; mark your calendars and watch for details!