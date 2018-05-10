Around The Diocese For May 11, 2018

Happy birthday!

Father Donald Dilger, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville and columnist for The Message, celebrates his birthday on May 18.

Bonnie Meadows, parish catechetical leader at Precious Blood Parish in Jasper, celebrates her birthday on May 19.

Father Gary Kaiser, pastor at Precious Blood Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on May 20.

Deacon Thomas Evans, assistant director of the Permanent Diaconate and deacon at St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, celebrates his birthday on May 22.

Happy anniversary!

Father Raymond Brenner, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Jasper and dean of the East Deanery, was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 1969.

Father James Koressel, pastor of St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 1969.

Father Frank Renner, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Petersburg and Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oakland City, was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1981.

Diabetes Discovery Camp

Has your child been diagnosed with diabetes? When diagnosed with diabetes almost every part of you and your child’s life is affected. It’s a serious condition, but there’s a lot you can do to protect your children’s health. Memorial Hospital and Health Care is offering a free event, “Diabetes Discovery Camp,” from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on June 23.

The Diabetes Discovery Camp will be held at the Tri-County YMCA, 131 East 16th Street, Ferdinand and is for children ages 4-18 and their parent or guardian. The day will consist of fun crafts and activities for children, and a day of educational sessions and networking for parents.

Snacks and lunch will be provided, and registration is required. Please contact Memorial Hospital Diabetes management at 812-996-0521 or email diabetes@mhhcc.org to request a registration form.

Sisters to offer teen volunteer program

We know that volunteering makes people feel better. We also know that when teenagers volunteer, the benefits are doubled: They learn about new people and the needs of those around them, and they learn what it feels like to see themselves as needed helpers.

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have scheduled a volunteer program for teenagers this summer and are inviting all students entering grades eight to 12 to consider taking part in it.

The director of the program, Sister Joni Luna, said the pilot program for the volunteering experience began last year.

“We had 10 students who came to the Woods to volunteer,” she said. “What inspired this program was that our Providence Associates Program is for those older than 18. We have other events for younger children also, but we lack programs specifically meeting the needs of teenagers.”

In this program, teens will have an opportunity to interact with many of the Sisters of Providence, those residing in Providence Health Care and their staff. They will take part in events like Bingo, exercise, baking, singing, conversations and more.

Last year, teens who took part in the program turned the tables, showing the sisters and others how to use new technology, like cell phone apps.

“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Joni said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with women and staff who are welcoming and affirming them.”

There are four sessions for the upcoming program. The first session is scheduled for June 11-12, while the second session is June 13-14. The third session is June 18-19, and the final session is June 20-21. Each session is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each day. Currently, 10 volunteers can be accepted per session.

“It is a lot of fun, and at the same time, our teen volunteers are having valuable life experiences and learning from the wisdom of our residents,” Sister Joni said.

To receive an application, contact Sister Joni at jluna@spsmw.org.