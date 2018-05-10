Diocesan Schools Strong Competitors In State Academic Super Bowl

By

Rivet Social Studies team members Grant Freeman and Rahul Bajaj proudly display third place trophy. Submitted photo

Students from Diocese of Evansville Catholic high schools and middle schools competed against students from across the state in the 2018 Indiana Academic Super Bowl, an annual event sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals and Purdue University. Teams from 278 high schools competed in the Senior Division of the 32nd Annual Competition at 22 sites on April 17, while teams from 255 schools competed in the April 28 middle school (Junior Division) Area Competition.

Senior Division teams competed in five subject-matter rounds (English, science, social studies, mathematics and fine arts) and a sixth interdisciplinary round, in which questions may come from any and all of the subject matter rounds. Junior Division teams do not compete in Fine Arts.

Rivet High School in Vincennes earned first place in the Social Studies division, second in science and third in math and interdisciplinary standings at area competition. Social Studies team members Grant Freeman, Rahul Bajaj and coach Joe Keller traveled to Purdue University in West Lafayette to compete in the State final competition held May 5, earning third place in the state.

Mater Dei High School earned second place in fine arts in area competition and competed as a state finalist at Purdue. The team earned fourth place in the state.

Reitz Memorial High School earned fifth place in both math and English divisions at area competition.

In the Junior Division, Annunciation at Christ the King's English team placed first at the area competition and were also named state champions in its division. Holy Rosary earned second place in English area competition, finishing third in the state.

The Holy Redeemer math team earned first place in mathematics at the area competition and finished ninth in the state.

Resurrection School in Evansville earned first place in science in area competition, earning third place in the state. St. James School in Haubstadt earned second place in area competition, tenth place in the state.

In the interdisciplinary category, St. Benedict Cathedral School earned first place in area competition and fourth place in state rankings.



For a listing of all competition results, please visit the Indiana Association of School Principals website: http://www.iasp.org/dsp/academic/super/.