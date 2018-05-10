Bulletin Board For May 11, 2018

General Interest

Tours of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, St. Boniface Parish, 10 am – 2 pm, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, located beneath St. Boniface Church, 418 N. Wabash St., Evansville; please not that in addition to these tours during the “Month of Mary,” Mass is celebrated in the Grotto at 7:30 am on Saturdays throughout the year; all are welcome.

Monte Cassino pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad; for a list of speakers and topics or for more information visit saintmeinrad.org or call 812-357-6501.

Reality Spanish Class sponsored by The Office of Hispanic Ministry, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 pm, May 29-July 5, Office of Hispanic Ministry, 610 E. Walnut St. Ste 220A, Evansville; students will learn to read, write, understand and participate in basic conversations in Spanish covering topics such as places, directions, food, time, personal information and greetings; cost is $100 and registration is required, space is limited; for more information or to register, please call Carlos Mayser at 812-618-7519 or cmayser@evdio.org.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library miter and typeface exhibits, on display through Aug 31, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by Saint Meinrad monk Fr. Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library house call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners / Dances

St. Boniface Italian Night Out, 5:30 p.m., May 12, St. Agnes Campus Ryves Hall, Evansville; tickets $20 per person; all proceeds go to support parish mission trip to Appalachia; dinner, bar, entertainment, quilt raffle, cake raffle, half pots and silent auction; for tickets and reservations call Donna Scheller at 812-464-2381 or Barbara Winstead at 812-624-2008; reservations due May 7.

BBQ Chicken Dinners, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, pick up Mother’s Day, May 13, Divine Mercy Parish St. Anthony Campus; $10 includes ½ chicken, slaw, baked beans, bread; $12 whole chicken only; for pre-orders call Ann at 812-482-9644 or email hasenour12@gmail.com.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, May 13, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; bring mom and enjoy a meal of fried chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dumplings and great desserts; dine in or carry outs available; adults $10, children $5; for more information call 812-768-6761.

St. Wendel Knights of St. John Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 am-1 pm, St. Wendel Knights of St. John Knights Home, 11714 Winery Road, Wadesville; treat mom to a wonderful Mother’s Day brunch with our well known fried chicken dinner and dessert; drive-thru for carry-out; contact Mark Elpers at 812-457-9717 with any questions.

Mother’s Day Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 13, O’Shaughnessy Dining room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-woods; menu includes shrimp cocktail, carved prime rib, cranberry pork loin, fresh salads, side dishes, desserts; cost is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors 55-older, military personnel, special emergency personnel (police, firefighters and EMTs) and teachers, and $13.50 for children ages 4-11; for more information or to purchase tickets in advance visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sodexo at 812-535-4285.

Fit Over Fifty, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. Fridays, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; fitness program designed for people 50 includes aerobics, strength, flexibility, balance exercises; no cost, donations accepted; for information call the parish office at 812-490-1000.

All Saints Parish Senior Citizens, Join us on the third Tuesday each month (September thru May) for fun, dessert and Bingo at the St. Anthony Cafeteria, 704 N. First Avenue, Evansville; our next gathering will be May 15 at 1:00 pm; new members are always welcome!

Fundraisers

Special Needs Fishing Tournament, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. CDT, May 19 in Boonville; sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10257 of St. Clement Parish; food, attendance prizes, fishing gear and beverages will be provided for participants and those who escort them; Registered Nurses will be on site, with emergency vehicle support nearby; registration deadline is May 10; please download and complete the registration form that is available at http://kofcfishing.homestead.com/info.html;if you need a hard-copy registration form mailed, contactDennis McVey at 812-217-8065.

Grillin’ and Chillin’ Cruise-in and 5K Run sponsored by St. Wendel Men’s Club, June 2, St. Wendel Parish; 5K Run and Leisure Walk beginning at 8:00 am through the Saint Wendel area followed by a free happy hour after the event; registration for the 5K run/walk can be found online at http://bit.ly/GrillinNChillin5K; cruise-in is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles; registration for the cruise-in is free and will be from 3:00 to 7:00 pm; awards presented at 7:30 pm; German bologna, smoked chicken, bratwurst, burgers, and ice cream; contact Chris Herr at 812-455-0844 for more information.

Health

Diabetes Discovery Camp, 9am – 3pm, June 23, Tri-County YMCA, Ferdinand; for children ages 4-18 and their parent or guardian; fun crafts and activities, educational sessions for parents; snacks and lunch provided; registration required at 812-996-0521 or email diabetes@mhhcc.org to request a registration form.

Anxiety/Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, 7-8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesday of each month, Deaconess Hospital Resource Center, Evansville; trained facilitator coordinates meetings which include sharing life experiences, education, advocacy and coping skills; for information call 812-426-2640; sponsored by Mental Health America.

Personal Wellness Coaching, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; confidential 6 or 12 week program scheduled at a convenient time for participant for those who are ready to make a positive change and improve overall health; for complete details call Health and Wellness Department, 812-996-2399.

Lifeline Medical Alert Assistance Services, medical alert assistance service for those who wish to live independently while maintaining an immediate emergency link to Lifeline Systems Call Center; Lifetime has a one-time installation fee of $50 and costs starting at $39 per month after installation. Call 812-996-2399 for more information.

Stroke Screenings, Memorial Hospital, Jasper offers stroke screenings for individuals who are at risk for strokes; call 812-996-8550 for details/to schedule a screening.

Marriage

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic parenting are great gifts. They are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle. Join other parents in the diocese in sharing resources, information and encouragement; for more information email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; registration is online at https://www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Yarn Spinners Retreat, June 1-3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting is welcome to attend; all skill levels are welcome; weekend will include workshops and relaxing time to work on projects; for information on room rates or costs and to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at ursulinesmsj.org.

Forgiveness Retreat, 9am – 3 pm, June 2, Providence Hall Activity Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; bring your need for forgiveness as well as your need to be free of the hurts in your life; facilitator Sister Ann Sullivan, SP; cost $45 includes lunch; register by May 25 at 812-535-2952 or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Individual Private Retreat, June 3-9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; treat yourself to a week of personal time; let the peaceful surroundings of Mount Saint Joseph feed your faith through private prayer, reflection and quiet time; week begins 7 p.m. Sunday and ends after breakfast the following Saturday; fee $275 includes room and meals; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Retreats for Women Religious – Living in the Present Moment: The Power of Forgiveness and the Power of Now, July 15-20, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat led by Sister of Saint Joseph Sister Carol Marozzi, who served on the board of Spiritual Directors International and holds masters degrees in moral theology and Christian spirituality; directed week-long retreats will also be offered during the conference; retreat fee is $450, which includes accommodations, meals and program materials; commuters can attend for $275; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Reunions

Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Junior College Reunion, May 19-20, Maple Mount, Ky.; all students and faculty of Mount Saint Joseph Academy or Junior College are invited for Alumnae Weekend; activities include a memory room, supper and prayers on Saturday evening, taking class photos, breakfast with the Ursuline Sisters and Mass on Sunday, and the popular awards banquet; accommodations available for a fee; cost for awards banquet $25; to register contact Marian Bennett at 270-229-2006 or alumnae.msj@maplemount.org.

SAVE THE DATE: October 5 & 6 – Mater Dei Class of 1968 50th Reunion – more information to come! Please respond to mdclass1968@yahoo.com if you have an email.

Spiritual Growth

Catechism Classes for the Deaf, Marge Luebbehusen, ASL Interpreter, offers catechism classes for any deaf person seeking to become Catholic or know more about the Catholic; also offering sign language classes; for more information contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000 or Marg Luebbehusen at 812-604-0246.

Support

Grief Support Group, first and third Thursday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Mental Health America, Evansville; monthly sessions are open to youth ages 9-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one; for information call Joe Gilreath at 812-426-2640.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Evansville area schedule and meeting locations, call 812-434-4952 or visit www.southwesternindianaaaa.org.

Workshops

Catholic Homeschooling Conference and Curriculum Fair, 8:30 am – 6:30 pm, May 19, Marian University Alumni Hall, 3200 Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis;sponsored by Holy Family Home Enrichment; used book sale May 18 starting at 4pm; Mass will be held 11 am the day of the conference; for more information or to register visit hfheindy.com.

Finding God in the “Mess,” 10 am-noon, May 19, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Illinois; presenter: Fr. Salvador Gonzalez, O.M.I.; fee is $20, pre-registration is required; for more info or to register visit snows.org/programs or call the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Art, Journaling and Art Journaling: Creative Practices for Spiritual Growth; 9 am-4pm, May 19, Providence Hall Community Room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; no art or writing skills necessary; participants need to bring only a childlike willingness to set aside inhibitions and to be delighted with the magic of color and the wonder of words; cost is $45 and includes lunch and supplies; register by May 14 at 812-535-2952 or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Journey to Nicaea: Shapers of Christian Orthodoxy, 10 am – noon, May 12, June 9 and July 7; National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; this series will explore the lives and work of some of the major shapers of Christian orthodoxy as articulated in the Nicene Creed; presented by Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $10 per session or $30 for series; pre-registration required; for more info or to register visit snows.org/programs or call the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

Leaving the Upper Room: How the Church Needs to Reach Out to the Millennial Generation, 10 am – 2:30 pm, July 23, Saint Meinrad campus, St. Meinrad; speaker Fr. Dave Dwyer, executive director of Busted Halo Ministries; cost is $20, which includes lunch; to register for the workshop, call 800-682-0988 or alumni@saintmeinrad.edu; registration required to attend.

Vocations

Oblate meeting - Praying the Divine Office, 1-3 pm, May 20, St. Gertrude hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; learn more about the Oblates of St. Benedict and hear Oblate Stepehanie Smith speak, as well as members of the Begle and Luebbehusen families share about their ministry in Guatemala; for more information call 812-367-1411, ext. 2827 or email bengleman@thedome.org.

Picnic with the Bishop, 4 p.m., May 31, St. John Parish, Daylight; anyone in high school or older welcome to attend; Mass, presentations by priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay church ministers, food and fun; contact your parish office if interested or email vocations@evdio.org or call Marilyn at 812-424-5536 to make reservations.

Apply to become a Providence Associate, accepting applications until May 31; Providence Associates are women and men of diverse faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their unique gifts while walking with the Sisters of Providence; accepted applicants spend a year meeting on-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister to learn and share about Providence Spirituality; call Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or email ddillow@spsmw.org for more information.

Youth and Young Adult

Camp Marion for Girls, June 11-June 13, Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand; girls who have completed grades 5-8 will participate in games, crafts, swimming and archery, sleep in tents on the monastery grounds and pray together and learn about influential Benedictine saints; $45; to register, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocations@thedome.org.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; please register groups at https://www.missionevansville.com/registration.html by March 5; scholarships available; for more information contact missionevansville@gmail.com.

SAVE THE DATE: April 5, 6 & 7 – Source Summit 2019 – Reitz Memorial High School – mark your calendars and watch for details!