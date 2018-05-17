Around The Diocese For May 18, 2018

Happy birthday!

Elaine Pepmeier, parish catechetical leader at St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, celebrates her birthday on May 23.

Vickie Wannemuehler, principal at St. Matthew School in Mount Vernon, celebrates her birthday on May 26.

Deacon Michael Morris, deacon of prison ministry in Carlisle, celebrates his birthday May 28.

Happy anniversary!

Father John Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1964.

Father Theodore Temple, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1964.

Father Ralph Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1964.

Deacon Wayne Hoy, deacon at St. Boniface parish in Evansville, was ordained on May 24, 1980.

Father Claude Burns, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville and St. Philip Parish in Posey County, was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 2002.

Father Paul Ferguson, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, was ordained to the priesthood May 25, 2002.

Father Timothy Tenbarge, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1973.

Father Crispine Adongo, administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale, was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 2012.

Father Kenneth Betz, senior associate pastor of St. James Parish in Haubstadt, was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1965.

Father Kenneth Walker, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Loogootee and Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 29, 1981.

Skomp honored with Make a Difference Award

WTHI-TV Terre Haute presented their April Make a Difference Award to Irene Skomp, a parishioner of St. Peter Parish in Linton. Irene is very active in the communities of Linton and Lyons. She has been the St. Peter representative to Son Ministries and the Linton Community Food Pantry for several years. She also helps with Healthy Hearts, a backpack program sending food home with school children on weekends. Irene runs the Summer Food Program in Lyons, where she and volunteers plan and prepare lunch at the community building for several children and some adults every weekday throughout the summer months. At St. Peter Parish, Irene volunteers as a lector and she leads the Rosary before the Saturday Masses. She is the RCIA Director as well as the incoming president of St. Ann’s Altar Society. Irene says that “it feels good to help, we are meant to help other people.”