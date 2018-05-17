Bulletin Board For May 18, 2018

By

General Interest

Tours of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays in May, located beneath St. Boniface Church, 418 N. Wabash St., Evansville; please note that in addition to these tours during the “Month of Mary,” Mass is celebrated in the Grotto at 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays throughout the year; all are welcome.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; for a list of speakers and topics or for more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.org or call 812-357-6501.

Reality Spanish Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 29 - July 5, Office of Hispanic Ministry, 610 E. Walnut St., Ste. 220A, Evansville; students will learn to read, write, understand and participate in basic conversations in Spanish covering topics such as places, directions, food, time, personal information and greetings; cost $100, registration required, space is limited; for more information or to register, call Carlos Mayser at 812-618-7519 or email cmayser@evdio.org; sponsored by the Office of Hispanic Ministry.

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots, and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

Dinners

St. John the Evangelist Parish BBQ Pork Roast Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 30, St. Mary Hall, Shoals; includes sandwich, chips, dessert and drink; BBQ by the pound available to purchase; cash raffle; call parish for more information.

Fit Over Fifty, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. Fridays, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; fitness program designed for people 50 includes aerobics, strength, flexibility, balance exercises; no cost, donations accepted; for information, call the parish office at 812-490-1000.

Fundraisers

Reitz Memorial 2018 Golf Scramble, 11:15 a.m., June 1, Cambridge Golf Club, Evansville; goal is to allow boosters and alumni to participate for the betterment of all Memorial Athletics; sponsorships available for $1,000, $600 or $250; individual player $100; deadline for sponsorship is May 21; for more information and to register, call 812-476-4632.

Grillin’ and Chillin’ Cruise-in and 5K Run, June 2, St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel; 5K Run and Leisure Walk beginning at 8 a.m. through St. Wendel area followed by a free happy hour after the event; registration for 5K run/walk can be found online at http://bit.ly/GrillinNChillin5K; cruise-in is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles; registration for the cruise-in is free and will be from 3-7 p.m.; awards presented at 7:30 p.m.; German bologna, smoked chicken, bratwurst, burgers, and ice cream; contact Chris Herr at 812-455-0844 for more information; sponsored by St. Wendel Men’s Club.

Health

Diabetes Discovery Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 23, Tri-County YMCA, Ferdinand; for children ages 4-18 and their parent or guardian; fun crafts and activities, educational sessions for parents; snacks and lunch provided; registration required at 812-996-0521 or email diabetes@mhhcc.org to request a registration form.

Lifeline Medical Alert Assistance Services, medical alert assistance service for those who wish to live independently while maintaining an immediate emergency link to Lifeline Systems Call Center; $50 one-time installation fee; costs start at $39 per month after installation; call 812-996-2399 for more information.

Stroke Screenings, Memorial Hospital, Jasper, offers stroke screenings for individuals who are at risk for strokes; call 812-996-8550 for details or to schedule a screening.

Marriage

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this diocesan event where you and your fiance will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

The Sacrament of Marriage and Catholic Parenting are Great Gifts; they are filled with joy as well as sacrifice and struggle; join other parents in the diocese and share resources, information and encouragement; for more information, email project coordinator Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

For Better and Forever Sponsor Couples Needed, experienced, faith-filled married couples needed to mentor engaged couples before marriage; registration for training is now open; please get approval from your parish priest before registering; register online at www.ccevansville.org/sponsor-couple-training.html; questions can be emailed to egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats

Yarn Spinners Retreat, June 1-3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting at any skill level is welcome to attend; weekend will include workshops and relaxing time to work on projects; for information on room rates, costs or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, email Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Forgiveness Retreat, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, Providence Hall Activity Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; bring your need for forgiveness as well as your need to be free of the hurts in your life; facilitator Providence Sister Ann Sullivan; cost $45, includes lunch; register by May 25 at 812-535-2952 or visit www.Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

Individual Private Retreat, June 3-9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; treat yourself to a week of personal time; let the peaceful surroundings of Mount Saint Joseph feed your faith through private prayer, reflection and quiet time; week begins 7 p.m. Sunday and ends after breakfast the following Saturday; cost $275, includes room and meals; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or Kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Retreats for Women Religious — “Living in the Present Moment: The Power of Forgiveness and the Power of Now,” July 15-20, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat led by Sister of St. Joseph Sister Carol Marozzi, who served on the board of Spiritual Directors International and holds masters degrees in moral theology and Christian spirituality; directed week-long retreats will also be offered during the conference; retreat fee $450, includes accommodations, meals and program materials; commuters $275; contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Reunions

SAVE THE DATE: Mater Dei Class of 1968 50th Reunion,Oct. 5-6 — more information to come! Please respond to mdclass1968@yahoo.com if you have an email.

Spiritual Growth

Catechism Classes for the Deaf, Marge Luebbehusen, ASL Interpreter, offers catechism classes for any deaf person seeking to become Catholic or know more about the Catholic faith; also offering sign language classes; for more information, contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000 or Marg Luebbehusen at 812-604-0246.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., second Sunday each month, Motherhouse Chapel, Maple Mount, Ky.; adoration concludes with evening prayer; upcoming dates are June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12; Adoration is also open to public on Fridays from 3-5 p.m.

Support Groups

Grief Support Group, first and third Thursdays of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Mental Health America, Evansville; monthly sessions are open to youth ages 9-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one; for information call Joe Gilreath at 812-426-2640.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Evansville area schedule and meeting locations, call 812-434-4952 or visit www.southwesternindianaaaa.org.

Workshops

Wildcat Science Camp, May 24-25, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; for current 4th through 6th grades; two morning camps will allow students to work in physics, chemistry and biology labs with Mater Dei faculty and volunteer high school students; for information, contact Carl Voegel at cvoegel@evdio.org.

“Praying with the Ordinary,” 5-6:30 p.m., June 5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Evening with an Ursuline” dinner and presentation; cost $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

“Longing for Hope and God” Day of Prayer, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., June 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $25 fee includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Journey to Nicaea: Shapers of Christian Orthodoxy, 10 a.m.-noon, May 12, June 9 and July 7; National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; this series will explore the lives and work of some of the major shapers of Christian orthodoxy as articulated in the Nicene Creed; presented by Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $10 per session or $30 for series; pre-registration required; for more information or to register, visit www.snows.org/programs or call the Shrine at 618-394-6270.

“Leaving the Upper Room: How the Church Needs to Reach Out to the Millennial Generation,” 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., July 23, St. Meinrad Campus, St. Meinrad; speaker Father Dave Dwyer, executive director of Busted Halo Ministries; cost $20, includes lunch; to register, call 800-682-0988 or email alumni@saintmeinrad.edu; registration required to attend.

Vocations

Praying the Divine Office, 1-3 p.m., May 20, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; learn more about the Oblates of St. Benedict and listen to Oblate Stephanie Smith speak, as well as members of the Begle and Luebbehusen families as they share about their ministry in Guatemala; for more information, call 812-367-1411, ext. 2827 or email bengleman@thedome.org.

Picnic with the Bishop, 4 p.m., May 31, St. John, Daylight; anyone in high school or older welcome to attend; Mass, presentations by priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay church ministers, food and fun; contact your parish office if interested, email vocations@evdio.org or call Marilyn at 812-424-5536 to make reservations.

Become a Providence Associate, accepting applications until May 31; Providence Associates are women and men of diverse faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their unique gifts while walking with the Sisters of Providence; accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister; to learn and share about Providence Spirituality, call Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or email ddillow@spsmw.org for more information.

Search and Serve, June 16-21; presented by the Daughters of Charity; spend the week discerning your call from God; open to single Catholic women ages 18-40; for more information, contact Sister Regina Hlavac at dcvoc@doc.org or call 443-602-2511 or register online at called2.be/SASJune18.

Associates and Sisters Day, June 23, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; annual day when all Ursuline Associates and Sisters are invited to gather to listen to inspiring speakers, welcome new associates, attend Mass and enjoy lunch and socializing; $10 fee; for more information, visit ursulinesmsj.org, call 270-229-2006 or email associates.msj@maplemount.org; public is also welcome.

Daughters of Charity Online Summer Retreat, July 8-12; meet with the Sisters on Skype or by phone to reflect and ask questions about discerning religious life — meet with you where you are, on your time; open to single Catholic women ages 18-40; for more information, contact Sister Virginia Ann Brooks at sistervirginiaann.brooks@doc.org, call 812-963-7559 or register online at called2.be/Summer18.

Youth and Young Adult

Camp Marian for Girls, June 11-13, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who have completed grades 5-8 will participate in games, crafts, swimming and archery, sleep in tents on the monastery grounds and pray together and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; to register, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocations@thedome.org.

Mission Evansville, June 17-20; open to incoming 9th grade through outgoing 12th grade students; adults age 25 are needed as chaperones; cost $120; scholarships available; for more information, contact missionevansville@gmail.com.

SAVE THE DATE: Source Summit 2019, April 5-7, 2019, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; mark your calendars and watch for details!