Foundation Funds New Bus For Vincennes Catholic Schools

The Christian Educational Foundation of Vincennes has funded the purchase of a new mid bus for Rivet Middle/High School and Flaget Elementary School. A mid bus is roughly half the size of a traditional school bus (see accompanying photo).

The two original mid buses for Flaget and Rivet were due for retirement after about 18 years of service each. Fundraising efforts led to the purchase and delivery of the first new mid bus last November. But, knowing of the immediate need, CEF membership voted to make the donation for mid bus No. 2. It was delivered at the end of January!

The mid buses are important parts of the transportation system for the schools as they travel many miles each year, carrying students to academic competitions, church celebrations, field trips, retreats, sporting competitions and spring break habitat trips.

Incorporated in 1971, the Vincennes Christian Educational Foundation has been financially assisting Vincennes Catholic Schools for some 47 years. In 2017, CEF provided more than $250,000 for general operations, grants, scholarships and assorted donations. For more information on CEF or to make a donation, call 812-882-5889.