2018 Formation Day Is Aug. 25

By

The Diocese of Evansville Office of Catechesis will hold its annual Formation Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 25 at the Catholic Center in Evansville.

This year’s theme is “Encountering Christ in Our Community.”

Kevin Dowd, a doctoral candidate in theology and education at Boston College, is the keynote speaker. Dowd has served in the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps with Capuchin Youth and Family Ministries.

He has taught religious education at parishes in Massachusetts and New York, and he has taught in Catholic and public schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard University, and a master’s degree in religious education from Boston College.

Dowd currently teaches Catholic Social Teaching at Anna Maria College and writes a weekly blog for Bayard Publishing.

After the welcome and opening prayer, Dowd will begin Formation Day with his keynote. A series of 10 breakout sessons – five in the morning and five after lunch – will follow to complete the day. Breakout-session leaders include Benedictine Father Brian Burke, Benedictine Sister Teresa Gunter, Franciscan Sister Irma Arnold, Deacon Mike Seibert and others.

Registration is $20 until Aug. 10, then $25 after.

For more information, visit www.evdio.org/formation-day.html.

You also may contact Andie Gunter in the Office of Catechesis at 812-424-5536 or email egunter@evdio.org.