Bulletin Board For July 20, 2018

By

General Interest

New Weekend Mass Schedule, Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, 613 Cherry St., Evansville; effective the weekend of Aug. 4-5; Masses will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m., noon (Latin Mass) and 4 p.m. on Sundays; weekday Mass times will not change: 12:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Miter and Typeface Exhibits, on display through Aug. 31, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; two exhibits curated by St. Meinrad monk Father Harry Hagan featuring miters and other pieces used by bishops and abbots, and selections from the library’s Rare Book Room; free and open to the public; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours.

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; panel of guests to discuss impact of Humanae Vitae, followed by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel who will speak on the topic “Taking Humanae Vitae into the Future;” registration opens Aug. 9 at www.ccevansville.org/respecting-life.html.

Celebrations

SAVE THE DATE — Father John Boeglin 40th Anniversary, Sept. 15-16, Holy Family, Jasper;areception is planned following all Sept. 15 and 16 Masses to celebrate Father Boeglin’s 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood.

Concerts

Concert for Hope with Eric Genuis, 3 p.m., July 28, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; free and will be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows; for more information, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6276.

Dinners/Picnics

St. John the Evangelist Parish Hog Roast, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 25, St. John the Evangelist Parish, St. Martin Church Hall, Whitfield; BBQ, potato salad, baked beans, homemade bread, desserts and drinks; carry out available.

WISDOM DAYS! Save the Date! — East Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 15 (registration begins Aug. 20), Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 (registration begins Sept. 3) and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration begins Sept. 10); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Summer Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 29 – Aug. 6, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health, crafting and more; items not pre-priced, donations accepted; for more information, call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

Strassenfest Wettlauf 5K Race and Fitness Walk, 8 a.m., Aug. 4, corner of 9th and Main Streets, Jasper; participants receive 2018 Wettlauf t-shirt (while supplies last) and awards will be presented to the first three places in each male and female division; entry fee $15 until July 27, $20 thereafter, children 12 and under $10; registration/liability forms are available at www.jasperstrassenfest.org.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept. 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 a.m. sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; cost $60, includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch; prizes include pork chops — 4 places per flight; for more information, contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

Health

“Living with Alzheimer’s” Series, 6-8:30 p.m.,July 31 (Middle Stage) and Aug. 28 (Late Stage), Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Suite 510, Evansville; join us for a series of programs that provide answers to the questions that arise in the early, middle and late stages of the disease; donations welcome; register for either session or at 800-272-3900 or www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Check-In Time for Breastfeeding Moms, 5-6 p.m., Aug. 1, Memorial Hospital, Board Conference Room A, Jasper; this “check-in time” allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have an open discussion with Certified Lactation Consultants; includes weight checks for baby; no pre-registration is required; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Baby Behavior Class, 6-7 p.m., Aug. 1, Board Conference Room B/C, LCM Tower, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; learn about infant sleep, feeding cues, engagement and disengagement cures and crying; recommended for new parents before the baby arrives or 1-2 months after baby is born; free to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital or $15; to enroll visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events” or call 812-996-0383 ext. 2399.

“Made to Crave,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mondays, Aug. 6-Sept. 10, Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper; 6-week, faith-based video weight management and nutrition program for women that will help you find the “want to” in making healthy lifestyle choices; cost $119 including books; pre-registration required; for more information or to register online, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.

PAD/AAA/Stroke Combination Screening, 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Aug. 7, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Level 6), Jasper; cost $90, pre-registration required; 4-hour fast, including no smoking or chewing gum, is required; to register or for more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Philip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center at 812-996-0553.

Heartsaver CPR with AED, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 7 and 14, Health and Wellness Classroom Memorial Southside Office, Jasper; class teaches CPR, use of automated external defibrillator, relief of choking in adults, children and infants; $85/person and requires pre-payment; class size limited; to register, call 812-996-2399 or 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

Living with COPD, Aug. 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Health Ministry Conference Room, 709 W. 9th St., Jasper; if you or if someone you care for is living with COPD, join us for an educational meeting; no cost, pre-registration is not necessary; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call Sue Wehr, BSN, RN, at 812-996-5232.

Marriage

Retrouvaille: Help for Hurting Marriages, Aug. 3-5 and follow-up post-weekend sessions, Indianapolis; Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that teaches couples how to rediscover each other and work through difficult times in their marriages; an opportunity for you and your spouse to work privately on your marriage via a series of presentations given by a team of three couples and a priest; tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending the weekend and follow-up sessions; to learn more or to register, visit the website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

Marriage Help — Retrouvaille, program begins Aug. 17, Diocese of Owensboro; Retrouvaille (pronounced retro-vi) has helped thousands of couples who are disillusioned or experiencing misery in their marriage; for information or to register, call the Diocese of Owensboro Family Life office at 270-683-1545 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this diocesan event where you and your fiancé/fiancée will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1955 Reunion, Sept. 8, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 6600 Outer First Ave., Evansville; food will be buffet or order from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net.

Mater Dei Class of ’66 70th Birthday Celebration, 5 p.m., Sept. 15, Archie and Clyde’s, Newburgh; order from the menu; contact Becky Boots Maier at edmaier7985@twc.com or 812-985-3784 or Donna Schenk Mitchell at donnajomitch@gmail.com or 812-963-6312.

Mater Dei Class of 1968 50th Reunion,Oct. 5-6 — more information to come! Please respond to mdclass1968@yahoo.com if you have an email address.

Spiritual Growth

Catechism Classes for the Deaf, Marge Luebbehusen, ASL Interpreter, offers catechism classes for any deaf person seeking to become Catholic or know more about the Catholic faith; also offering sign language classes; for more information, contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000 or Marge Luebbehusen at 812-604-0246.

75th Annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows, 7:30 p.m., July 28-Aug. 5, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; join us in prayer for any or all nine evenings beginning with Mass at 7:30 p.m.; for more information, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6276.

Support Groups

Creating Hope Cancer Support, 5:30-7:30 p.m., first and second Tuesday of each month, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room located at the Dorbett Street entrance of Memorial Hospital, Jasper; Creating Hope uses creative expression as a coping mechanism for patients with cancer; sessions designed for cancer patients, their families and caregivers; art materials and instructional book are available at each session; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call 812-996-7488.

Grief Support Group, first and third Thursdays of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Mental Health America, Evansville; monthly sessions are open to youth ages 9-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one; for information call Joe Gilreath at 812-426-2640.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Evansville area schedule and meeting locations, call 812-434-4952 or visit www.southwesternindianaaa.org.

“Look Good, Feel Better,” 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 8, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper; support group for women battling cancer; provides cosmetic advice with hands-on instruction on skin care, wigs, turbans, scarves; facilitiated by trained licensed cosmetologists; lunch provided; free but pre-registration is required; visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-7488.

Workshops

“Leaving the Upper Room: How the Church Needs to Reach Out to the Millennial Generation,” 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., July 23, St. Meinrad Campus, St. Meinrad; speaker Father Dave Dwyer, executive director of Busted Halo Ministries; cost $20, includes lunch; to register, call 800-682-0988 or email alumni@saintmeinrad.edu; registration required to attend.

“Walking in the Footsteps of Missionary Oblate Father Paul Schulte: Inuit Culture and Missionary Work,” 3 p.m., Aug 4., Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; free admission; for more information, call 618-394-6276 or visit www.snows.org/events.

History of Mount Saint Joseph Ursuline Sisters, 5-6:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; dinner and presentation by Sister Catherine Marie Lauterwasser; cost $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at ursulinesmsj.org.

“Let Nothing Disturb You — Nada te Turbe” Retreat, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper; bi-lingual retreat for individuals and families of all ages using coloring and art as a method for meditative prayer; cost $10 per person/ $25 per family, payable at the retreat; scholarships are available; snacks will be provided; participants are asked to please bring colored pencils, crayons or markers; to register visit evdio.org/catechesis.html.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $25 (includes lunch), increases to $30 if payment received after Aug. 31; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adult

SAVE THE DATE: Source Summit 2019, April 5-7, 2019, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; mark your calendars and watch for details!